Pacifica Capital Investments Trimmed Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Position by $5.67 Million as Share Price Rose; Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Position in Costco Wholesale (COST) Cut by $11.42 Million as Stock Value Rose

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Inc. (COST) by 25.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 47,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 138,804 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.61M, down from 185,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $269.14. About 986,472 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 83.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc sold 246,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 37.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 48,570 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, down from 295,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $21.89. About 679,990 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 9.63% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c; 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 08/05/2018 – Hain is currently selling its protein business; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 26/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 10 Days; 01/05/2018 – Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Expects to Complete Divestiture of Hain Pure Protein During 1H of Fiscal 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 12,000 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0.73% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 4.61M shares. Private Wealth Ltd Liability Company invested in 32,836 shares. Montgomery Inv Mgmt holds 1,300 shares. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability has 6.45 million shares for 1.55% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Bb&T Corp holds 0.04% or 8,190 shares. Argi Service Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,188 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Llc holds 0.18% or 9,127 shares. Everence Mgmt invested in 8,440 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Limited Company owns 0.34% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 14,618 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership reported 0.04% stake. Pennsylvania-based Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.17% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Monetary Group Incorporated holds 3,875 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. 1St Source National Bank has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 26.59 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75B and $15.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Upland Software Inc by 8,225 shares to 66,038 shares, valued at $2.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 134,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 603,511 shares, and has risen its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG).

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “BNP Paribas to source Asia stock research from Morningstar, cut analyst jobs – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is T. Rowe Price Personal Strategy Growth (TRSGX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Costco (COST) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “HPQ Gen2 Testing Confirms PUREVAPâ„¢ Process Can Significantly Reduce the Cost of Making Silicon Metal by Lowering Raw Material Costs – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “China infrastructure bump comes at steeper cost – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.27 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $22.91M for 24.88 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $212.44 million activity. The insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. bought $49.19M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning Inc accumulated 28,500 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.01% or 144,750 shares. First Personal Fincl Services stated it has 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management Corp owns 209,196 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 27,000 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 40,882 shares stake. Principal Fincl Gru reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). The California-based Eqis Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 17,120 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt LP has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). 489,832 were reported by 13D Management Ltd Liability Corp. Signaturefd Lc has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 73 shares. Sg Americas Secs has 10,262 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Lc reported 0.02% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).