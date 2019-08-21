Pacifica Capital Investments Stake in M D C Hldgs (MDC) Increased as Market Value Rose; Reliance Trust Has Boosted Holding in Western Digital (WDC)

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (MDC) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc bought 27,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.76% . The hedge fund held 390,926 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36 million, up from 363,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in M D C Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $37.39. About 63,484 shares traded. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 36.43% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 04/05/2018 – MDC HOLDINGS INC MDC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $32; 28/03/2018 – Richmond American Announces Brand-New Community And Floor Plans In Herriman; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Net $38.8M; 17/04/2018 – Richmond American Announces Model Grand Opening Event In Loveland; 23/05/2018 – Grand Opening Of New Emmitsburg Community; 13/03/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Jacksonville; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms MDC Holdings ‘BB+’ Rating, Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – DJ MDC Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDC); 14/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Ending Backlog Dollar Value Up 18% to $1.88B

Reliance Trust increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 69.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust bought 8,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 21,483 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, up from 12,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $57.1. About 598,055 shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture; 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Lc has 2,019 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 126,086 shares. Primecap Mgmt Comm Ca owns 0.03% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 746,380 shares. Invesco Limited reported 4.64 million shares. Prudential Pcl stated it has 160,636 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 6,313 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Mirae Asset Glob Invests reported 0.01% stake. M&R Cap Mgmt owns 200 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 1.01M shares. The New York-based Lyrical Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 2.84% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia invested in 85,301 shares. Fdx Advisors Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 7,927 shares. 135,433 were accumulated by Retirement System Of Alabama. Optimum Advsr accumulated 3,100 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Everence reported 9,215 shares stake.

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,150 shares to 14,292 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market Etf (BND) by 3,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 324,991 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY).

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy MU Stock on Any Weakness Because Micron Has Turned the Corner – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Western Digital Is Looking Beyond The Present – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Goldman Sachs Upgrades Semis, Is ‘More Positive’ On Memory Stocks – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Western Digital, Huntington Bancshares and Boston Properties – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Western Digital to Demonstrate Workflows that Put ‘Data @ the Center’ At VMworld 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: August 21, 2019.