Pacifica Capital Investments Raised Its Stake in Alliance Data Systems (ADS) by $2.00 Million; Eagle Global Advisors Has Decreased Williams Cos Del (WMB) Holding by $8.55 Million; Share Value Rose

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc bought 11,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 94,024 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.45 million, up from 82,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $150.02. About 482,218 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.55% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 03/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS SAYS FUNDED REDEMPTION PRICE WITH BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – EXPANDED RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNET JEWELERS; CONVERSANT & EPSILON TO PROVIDE DIGITAL MARKETING CAPABILITIES, DATA SERVICES; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Rev $1.88B; 15/05/2018 – VIKING BOOSTED FB, ANTM, ADS, WFC, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NEITHER EPSILON NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES HAS ANY “MATERIAL RELATIONSHIP” WITH ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-grow; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For March 2018; 24/05/2018 – Alliance Data Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 31; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.57/SHR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADS)

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 305,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.97 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.08M, down from 4.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.8. About 4.86M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 17/05/2018 – Williams Says Deal Immediately Accretive to Cash Available for Dividends for It; 16/03/2018 – Williams Cos. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 14 Months; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WILL BE TAXABLE TO WILLIAMS PARTNERS UNITHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – Williams to buy rest of Williams Partners in $10.5 bln deal; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO MIKE DUNN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 03/05/2018 – WMB: PERMIAN GAS SUPPLY HELPING SPUR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS; 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: POSSIBLY EXPANDING PROCESSING PLANT IN WYOMING FOR CHK

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Williams Completes Formation of US$3.8 Billion Strategic Joint Venture Partnership with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board in the Marcellus/Utica Basins – Business Wire” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Yorkers asked to support gas pipeline project – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Buying The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Midstream Partners Lp by 143,772 shares to 989,122 shares, valued at $14.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 3,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,433 shares, and has risen its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 35.29% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.17 per share. WMB’s profit will be $278.71 million for 31.30 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Net Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Barnett Com Inc, Tennessee-based fund reported 10,527 shares. Hallmark Capital Management Inc holds 0.03% or 9,873 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mngmt has 0.09% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 5.15 million shares. Moreover, Adams Asset Advisors Limited Liability has 0.16% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 41,394 shares. Yorktown Mgmt And Research Com reported 40,000 shares. Lincoln National Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Princeton Port Strategies Grp Limited reported 0.42% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 356,760 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co. Signaturefd Ltd has 13,966 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The Missouri-based Umb Comml Bank N A Mo has invested 0.04% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Ares Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 12,935 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Capital Advsr Ok holds 219,293 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Viking Fund Management Llc stated it has 439,500 shares or 3.14% of all its holdings.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $273,275 activity.

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Ft.com which released: “P&G ad strategy signals more pain for big agencies – Financial Times” on June 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Johnson & Johnson Kickstarts Big Pharma Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Alliance Data Announces Stock Repurchase Program – PRNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Anheuser-Busch (NYSE: BUD) and Encourages Anheuser-Busch Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Biophytis files for 8.75M-share U.S. IPO at $7-$9/ADS – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.