Pacifica Capital Investments Raised Its Holding in Alliance Data Systems (ADS) as Market Value Rose; Bb&T Position in Caterpillar (CAT) Has Cut by $2.50 Million as Market Value Declined

Bb&T Corp decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 38.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp sold 18,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 29,792 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.06 million, down from 48,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $128.16. About 6.02 million shares traded or 41.77% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – FY OUTLOOK INCLUDES ABOUT $400 MLN OF RESTRUCTURING COSTS, UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS OUTLOOK; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3.5 percent; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES N.A. UP 25%; 04/04/2018 – U.S. expects talks with China as trade fight escalates; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar lifts 2018 outlook on robust global demand; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.25 TO $11.25, EST. $9.270; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2 percent; 20/03/2018 – CAT: NORTH AMERICAN PRICING IMPROVING IN CONSTRUCTION; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS STRONG GLOBAL DEMAND FOR COMMODITIES IS EXPECTED TO BE A POSITIVE FOR HEAVY CONSTRUCTION AND QUARRY AND AGGREGATE CUSTOMERS

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 32.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc bought 30,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 124,295 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.42M, up from 94,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $130.19. About 459,690 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.7 PCT; 09/05/2018 – Uss Investment Management Exits Position in Alliance Data; 04/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N : COMPASS POINT CUTS PRICET TARGET TO $215 FROM $240; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.57/SHR; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA DECLARES 57C/SHR DIV., EST. 57C; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update for April 2018; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA – FACEBOOK’S RECENTLY ANNOUNCED POLICY CHANGES ABOUT “DATA BROKERS” NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON EPSILON, OR CO; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NEITHER EPSILON NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES HAS ANY “MATERIAL RELATIONSHIP” WITH ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – REITERATING 2018 GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Retail Bank holds 46,840 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Alyeska Investment Limited Partnership holds 4,476 shares. Blair William And Communication Il holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 7,786 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv invested in 0.05% or 41,840 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation reported 13 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments holds 0% or 23 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Invs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 4,150 shares. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 169 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Com Ltd owns 3,433 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kirr Marbach And Company Limited Liability Company In has 73,218 shares. Victory Cap Management invested in 0.01% or 20,678 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust invested in 204,503 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Limited Liability Co invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Northern Trust Corporation reported 0.03% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). The Massachusetts-based Rampart Inv Management Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS).

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alliance Data wins Sally Beauty private label credit program – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Excited About Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s (NYSE:ADS) 43% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Caterpillar and Deere Stocks Downgraded: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), A Stock That Climbed 74% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Caterpillar Stock Still a Buy After Its 18% Surge? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capstone Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 21,726 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bailard invested in 3,345 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.35% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Winch Advisory Serv Ltd Com accumulated 712 shares. Penobscot Mgmt reported 6,910 shares stake. Citigroup Inc stated it has 321,752 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Hbk Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Cannell Peter B And Incorporated holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 49,230 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0.06% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Loomis Sayles And Co Limited Partnership stated it has 13,159 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Incorporated reported 1.22% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated invested in 1,976 shares. Welch Grp Ltd Co reported 0.18% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Farmers & Merchants Invests invested in 25,201 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Hilltop invested in 2,943 shares or 0.09% of the stock.