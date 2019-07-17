Pacifica Capital Investments Position In M D C Hldgs (MDC) Was Boosted; Facebook (FB) Stake Maintained by Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 12.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 19,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 174,353 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.06 million, up from 154,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $576.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $201.8. About 10.76 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Socionext to Demonstrate Advanced Encoding and Decoding of Multiple Live Video Streams at Annual NAB Show; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Posts Surge in Revenue as It Tackles User-Data Crisis — 4th Update; 14/03/2018 – Facebook, which is the second largest online ad provider behind Google, took similar action in January by banning ads on “binary options, initial coin offerings and cryptocurrency.”; 23/03/2018 – Facebook under fire: Mark Zuckerberg’s actions questionable in face of data scandal; 15/03/2018 – However, the early Facebook investor and Paypal co-founder scored a 50 to 80 percent chance that bitcoin ends up being worthless, and gave a 20 to 50 percent chance that it ends up moving higher; 26/03/2018 – Facebook stock falls after FTC launches probe of data scandal; 03/04/2018 – Trump’s Campaign Said It Was Better at Facebook. Facebook Agrees; 09/05/2018 – Ex-Facebook exec Chamath Palihapitiya: Burgeoning data privacy laws will lead to a massive revaluation of internet companies; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Welch: Welch Grills Facebook CEO on Privacy Protection; 21/03/2018 – Latitude CIO Lait Favors Alphabet Over Facebook (Video)

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (MDC) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc bought 27,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 390,926 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36 million, up from 363,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in M D C Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $37.52. About 344,683 shares traded. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 13.62% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 30/04/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 12/03/2018 New Haines City Community In Orlando; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms MDC Holdings ‘BB+’ Rating, Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – DJ MDC Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDC); 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in MDC Holdings; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms M.D.C. Holdings’ IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – Richmond American Announces Brand-New Community And Floor Plans In Herriman; 07/05/2018 – Richmond American Homes Announces Grand Opening In Layton; 04/05/2018 – MDC HOLDINGS INC MDC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $32

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.94, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MDC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 44.86 million shares or 11.75% less from 50.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company owns 293,047 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Vertex One Asset Mngmt, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 76,636 shares. Walthausen And reported 225,278 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 5.12M shares in its portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 26,568 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Moreover, Invesco has 0% invested in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) for 331,947 shares. Oppenheimer Inc has invested 0.04% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Td Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). The New York-based Quantbot Lp has invested 0.01% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life The has invested 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Moreover, Intll Gru Inc has 0% invested in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) for 37,011 shares. Advisory Network Ltd Com stated it has 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 1.51M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 28,054 shares in its portfolio.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 72,000 shares to 805,602 shares, valued at $55.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 68,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,073 shares, and cut its stake in Empresa Dist Y Comercial Nor (NYSE:EDN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bell National Bank & Trust reported 1,262 shares. Hirtle Callaghan And Company Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Farmers Fincl Bank reported 1,051 shares. Marathon Equity Management Lc reported 112,500 shares. Abrams Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 4.8% or 1.02 million shares. Moreover, Iowa Retail Bank has 0.41% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Prudential Public Limited Co has invested 0.73% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.76% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Boston owns 606,993 shares. Timessquare Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 50,275 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Int Grp Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 1.91M shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Iberiabank holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 12,139 shares. 126,600 were accumulated by Cullinan Assoc Incorporated. Beach Inv Counsel Incorporated Pa accumulated 24,560 shares. Wellington Shields Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 0.71% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 25,052 shares.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $11.16 million activity. Shares for $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M.. Cox Christopher K had sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000. 55,000 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $7.97M were sold by Sandberg Sheryl.

