Pacifica Capital Investments Increased Its Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Holding by $4.24 Million; Stock Price Rose; Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Lowered Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Stake as Valuation Rose

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 32.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc bought 30,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 124,295 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.42M, up from 94,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $123.12. About 569,211 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 08/03/2018 Alliance Data To Participate At The Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Delinquency Rate 5.3%; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 15/04/2018 – Trade idea for $ADS ahead of earnings on Thursday; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $22.50-Adj EPS $23; 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Statement Regarding Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down Of Data Provider Relationships; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update for April 2018

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) by 99.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 5.71M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The hedge fund held 29,395 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09 million, down from 5.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $35.59. About 824,196 shares traded or 22.88% up from the average. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q EPS C$0.59; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – OFFERING WILL BE CONDUCTED IN TWO TRANCHES CONSISTING OF $400 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 10; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q CAPEX C$324M, EST. C$325.0M; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – OFFERING WILL ALSO CONSIST OF $300 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 11; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – EFFECTIVE JAN 1, CO’S OPERATIONS MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE ORGANIZED BY 3 DIVISIONS: PIPELINES, FACILITIES AND MARKETING & NEW VENTURES; 03/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.18; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model; 26/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Closing of C$700 M Public Note Offering; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP PPL.TO – QTRLY EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED $0.59

Analysts await Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. PBA’s profit will be $215.57 million for 21.18 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Pembina Pipeline Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.35% negative EPS growth.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $15.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 752,993 shares to 799,532 shares, valued at $17.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) by 30,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arcadia Inv Management Mi holds 150 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Company Ltd has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Globeflex Capital Lp reported 2,821 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.04% or 4,368 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 11,018 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 20,045 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 2,120 shares in its portfolio. Muhlenkamp has invested 4.68% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% or 11,786 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The holds 38,560 shares. River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.09% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Jefferies Gru Inc Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 14,785 shares. Veritable Lp has invested 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 2,645 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited has 512 shares.

