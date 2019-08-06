Pacifica Capital Investments Increased Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Stake by $2.00 Million; Pointstate Capital LP Has Boosted Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Market Valuation Rose

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc bought 11,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 94,024 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.45 million, up from 82,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $153.36. About 499,935 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An In; 24/05/2018 – Alliance Data Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 31; 22/05/2018 – Signet Jewelers Ltd. Shines With Alliance Data’s Conversant And Epsilon, Signs Expansion Agreement For Digital Marketing Platform; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADS); 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Says Facebook’s New ‘data Brokers’ Policy Won’t Materially Affect Epsilon — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR THE MONTH ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.3 PCT; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – REAFFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 08/03/2018 Alliance Data To Participate At The Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Delinquency Rate 5.3; 03/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS SAYS FUNDED REDEMPTION PRICE WITH BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 97.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 1.40M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 2.83M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333.93 million, up from 1.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $134.62. About 22.06 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Establishing work-life balance may be all the rage among employers right now, but it wasn’t a priority for Bill Gates during Microsoft’s early years. via @CNBCMakeIt; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Blue Medora Announces Multi-Cloud Monitoring for Microsoft Azure Log Analytics; 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft has bought Semantic Machines, an artificial intelligence start-up that adds context to conversations and improves speech recognition with chatbots; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will let government clients run its Azure cloud technology on their own servers; 17/05/2018 – Secrets to Landing a Job in Pharmaceutical or Medical Device Companies Are Revealed in New Guide; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: MITIGATED ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT IN WEST EUROPE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings.