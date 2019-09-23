Pacifica Capital Investments Increased Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Position; Diversified Trust Co Decreased Its Holding in First Horizon Natl (FHN) by $490,000

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 32.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc bought 30,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 124,295 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.42M, up from 94,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $130.19. About 922,306 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q REV. $509M, EST. $1.94B; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Statement Regarding Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down Of Data Provider Relationships; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Delinquency Rate 5.3; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Adj EPS $4.44; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADS); 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA DECLARES 57C/SHR DIV., EST. 57C; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 22/05/2018 – Signet Jewelers Ltd. Shines With Alliance Data’s Conversant And Epsilon, Signs Expansion Agreement For Digital Marketing Platform; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-grow

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN) by 39.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The institutional investor held 54,660 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $816,000, down from 89,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in First Horizon Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.10 billion market cap company. It closed at $16.32 lastly. It is down 8.12% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 28/03/2018 – Adrienne Sipe joins First Horizon National Corp; 14/03/2018 First Horizon honored as a top company for executive women; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $301.2 MLN VS $189.7 MLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q-End Non-Performing Assets $172.7M; 14/03/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.43%; 03/04/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to announce financial results and host conference call on April 13; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds First Horizon

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 28 investors sold FHN shares while 96 reduced holdings. only 48 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 251.42 million shares or 6.78% less from 269.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schwartz Counsel holds 0.2% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) or 255,500 shares. Next Grp accumulated 2,015 shares. Oakworth invested 0% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Charles Schwab Inv Management owns 2.32M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 83,469 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 420,321 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 53,979 shares. Invesco Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Palouse Capital Mgmt owns 12,009 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Llc has 0.01% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.06% or 80,600 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 19,900 shares. Blair William Il invested in 13,142 shares or 0% of the stock. Captrust Financial Advsrs reported 594 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 421,298 shares.

Analysts await First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FHN’s profit will be $131.25 million for 9.71 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by First Horizon National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,052 shares to 25,791 shares, valued at $4.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 23,194 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,369 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).