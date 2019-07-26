Pacifica Capital Investments Has Raised Its Holding in Alliance Data Systems (ADS) by $2.00 Million as Share Price Declined; Cannell Peter B & Company Has Cut Its Mastercard (MA) Holding by $517,000

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 30.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc sold 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, down from 7,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $279.35. About 2.28M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc bought 11,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 94,024 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.45M, up from 82,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $156.64. About 627,071 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.55% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 03/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS SAYS FUNDED REDEMPTION PRICE WITH BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA – FACEBOOK’S RECENTLY ANNOUNCED POLICY CHANGES ABOUT “DATA BROKERS” NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON EPSILON, OR CO; 12/04/2018 – Acxiom sets marketing divest bids amid Facebook uncertainty; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q CORE EPS $4.44, EST. $4.22; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An In; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Uss Investment Management Exits Position in Alliance Data; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA: FB’S POLICY CHANGES WON’T HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT; 15/04/2018 – Trade idea for $ADS ahead of earnings on Thursday

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 97,468 shares. Smithfield Com has 0.01% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Td Asset Inc has 14,730 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl owns 16,277 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank invested 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 650,957 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corporation owns 3 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rmb Management Ltd invested in 0.58% or 131,968 shares. Amp Investors Limited stated it has 20,944 shares. Enterprise Finance Services stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). 402,529 are held by Wedge Capital Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 8,868 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 834,282 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Parkside Fincl Bancorp has 0% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 45 shares. Federated Invsts Pa owns 764 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77 billion and $2.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 33,365 shares to 139,490 shares, valued at $21.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 124,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 521,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability Co invested in 0.07% or 394 shares. Midas Mngmt Corp owns 13,400 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. Somerset accumulated 187 shares. Norinchukin Retail Bank The reported 217,105 shares. Manor Road Partners Ltd Liability accumulated 240,000 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.96 million shares. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corp Ny has 9.26% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 84,422 shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs accumulated 2,555 shares. Mairs Pwr has 2,695 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 0.12% or 99,991 shares in its portfolio. Hennessy Advisors has invested 0.12% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Vgi Partners Pty Limited owns 580,214 shares. Wms Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 13,419 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 433,314 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).