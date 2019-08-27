Pacifica Capital Investments Has Raised Its Apple (AAPL) Stake; Targa Resources (TRGP) SI Increased By 3.14%

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 107.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc acquired 3,355 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Pacifica Capital Investments Llc holds 6,465 shares with $1.23M value, up from 3,110 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $933.17B valuation. The stock increased 1.90% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $206.49. About 23.88M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – Cult of Mac: Apple might give Siri a total makeover; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Gross Margin 38%-38.5%; 21/03/2018 – Saudis Hunting for Deals Plan to Meet Amazon, Apple, Google; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s Eddy Cue explains Co’s original video content strategy- TechCrunch; 01/05/2018 – IPhone Slowdown, Share Buybacks: Watch to Watch in Apple Results; 25/04/2018 – HP Partners With PRSA-NY to Support the Big Apple President’s Diversity Data Honor Roll Award; 16/05/2018 – Macworld: iPhone 2018 rumors: Apple’s new 18W USB-C in-box power adapter is tipped again; 14/05/2018 – MacRumors: Apple Continues to Expand Self-Driving Car Fleet; 13/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor claims #Apple at work on 11-inch #iPadPro, no new #iPhones in first half of 2018; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS

Targa Resources Inc (NYSE:TRGP) had an increase of 3.14% in short interest. TRGP’s SI was 15.15 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.14% from 14.69 million shares previously. With 2.30M avg volume, 7 days are for Targa Resources Inc (NYSE:TRGP)’s short sellers to cover TRGP’s short positions. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $32.97. About 1.78 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP SAYS ANNOUNCED PRICING OF $1.0 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – JV HAS ACQUIRED TARGA’S 200 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY SILVER OAK Il GAS PROCESSING PLANT; 16/03/2018 – Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 23/05/2018 – SNMP, TARGA MERGE 50% STAKES IN LINE/SITE FOR CARNERO JV; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY BORROWINGS UNDER ITS CREDIT FACILITIES; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- OFFERING $750 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP PRICES UPSIZED $1.0B OFFERING OF SR; 26/03/2018 – Targa Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 7 Days

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold Targa Resources Corp. shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 54,597 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential Financial Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Atwood Palmer holds 0% or 310 shares. Ejf Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). British Columbia Mngmt holds 0.02% or 62,577 shares in its portfolio. Channing Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 135,434 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.02% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 41,976 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Ltd has 1.05M shares. Swiss Bank & Trust has invested 0.03% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 97 shares. Ftb Advsr holds 1,053 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rmb Cap Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 9,013 shares. Stifel, a Missouri-based fund reported 138,270 shares. 142,775 were accumulated by Mai Cap Mngmt. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) or 1,094 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Targa Resources has $60 highest and $4400 lowest target. $50.50’s average target is 53.17% above currents $32.97 stock price. Targa Resources had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) on Thursday, August 15 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”. UBS maintained Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”.

Targa Resources Corp., through its general and limited partner interests in Targa Resources Partners LP, provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquid services in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.68 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. It currently has negative earnings. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, terminaling, and selling NGLs and NGL products; and gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $216.59’s average target is 4.89% above currents $206.49 stock price. Apple had 71 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $230 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. As per Friday, May 17, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, April 24. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, May 1. On Monday, July 22 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Canaccord Genuity maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Tuesday, June 4 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Monness with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 316,061 were accumulated by Columbus Circle Investors. Bangor Bank & Trust owns 21,845 shares. East Coast Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 5.92% or 125,543 shares. Grand Jean Capital Incorporated reported 4.56% stake. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Northern has invested 2.78% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4.33% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 14,777 shares. Mechanics National Bank Tru Department invested in 2.06% or 47,600 shares. Moreover, Hodges has 0.47% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Monetary Mngmt Grp Incorporated accumulated 52,521 shares. Moreover, West Chester Incorporated has 3.4% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Accredited Invsts holds 57,252 shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca reported 48,089 shares.

