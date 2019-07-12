Pacifica Capital Investments Has Raised Its Apple (AAPL) Stake; As Disney Walt Co New (DIS) Share Value Rose, Forbes J M & Co Llp Has Raised Its Position

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 107.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc bought 3,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,465 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, up from 3,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $937.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $201.75. About 17.93M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/03/2018 – “I had seven bitcoins stolen from me through fraud,” Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak said at the Times’ Global Business Summit; 27/03/2018 – @Apple announces a new iPad that will be offered to schools for $299; 04/04/2018 – National Post: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple gets serious about hunting down peeping drones; 10/04/2018 – Apple Owes $502.6 Million to VirnetX, Says Federal Jury in Texas; 30/05/2018 – TUNE First to lncorporate Updated Apple Search Ads Attribution API, Quantify App Redownloads; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO @tim_cook on allowing @NRA TV in the app store: Do I like their tactics, their positions? Honestly, no …. But their point of view along with the alternate point of view, I think it’s actually important for the public to hear; 23/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple takes different tack than Amazon, secretly searches for new east coast campus; 25/04/2018 – Samsung Sees Slow Demand for OLEDs Used for Apple’s iPhone X; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: If FBI iPhone case happened again ‘they would fight again’

Forbes J M & Co Llp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp bought 2,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,572 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50 million, up from 109,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $143.56. About 10.15 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/03/2018 – Investing in Disney requires a healthy dose of patience: @JimCramer; 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 05/03/2018 ABC TELECAST OF 2018 OSCARS ON SUNDAY DREW 18.9 OVERNIGHT RATING, DOWN ABOUT 16 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR -VARIETY REPORT; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Bus of high schoolers returning from Disney World crashes; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Disney Offer Must Be GBP10.75 in Cash for Each Share in Sky; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Bob Chapek Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products Segment; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED THESE RULINGS

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $232,388 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold 42 shares worth $4,737.

Forbes J M & Co Llp, which manages about $588.17 million and $466.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19,343 shares to 142,251 shares, valued at $16.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 26,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,410 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Internet Stocks to Be Bullish On – Investorplace.com” on June 18, 2019, also Ibtimes.com with their article: “Where Will Netflix Be in 5 Years? – International Business Times” published on July 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Talking About Powell Power – Investorplace.com” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Disney Stock Will Reward You for the Long Haul – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Predicting Disney+ And The Growth To Come – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roanoke Asset reported 41,248 shares. Hilton Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 2,491 shares. Scott & Selber reported 0.97% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wharton Business Gru Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Chilton Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Kings Point Cap Management has 2.07% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Oppenheimer & Company has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Prelude Capital Lc has invested 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lifeplan Fin Gru Incorporated has 0.1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,622 shares. Co National Bank & Trust holds 0.41% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 311,651 shares. New York-based Virtu Fincl has invested 0.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fort Lp has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Inverness Counsel Ltd Ny stated it has 209,560 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement reported 0.6% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Regentatlantic Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AAPL, XOM, NVTA – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AAPL, ONB, ZG – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “There Is Much More Room For Apple Pay – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, NNDM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “This Analyst Has an Opinion on Apple (AAPL): Ignore It – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.