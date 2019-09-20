Pacifica Capital Investments Has Lowered Its Holding in Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) as Share Price Rose; Dana (DAN) Market Valuation Declined While Moon Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Holding

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN) by 17.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 38,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.70% . The hedge fund held 250,235 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.99M, up from 212,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dana Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.01. About 1.12M shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 26/03/2018 – DANA SAYS WILL ALSO DOUBLE SIZE OF SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 30/04/2018 – DANA AFFIRMS YEAR GUIDANCE BOOST; 26/03/2018 – DANA ALSO DOUBLES SIZE OF SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dana Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAN); 19/03/2018 – DANA INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY 4.0 PERCENT OF SALES; 19/03/2018 – Dana Raises FY View To Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $3.05; 17/05/2018 – Dana Earns Two Ford World Excellence Awards; 22/03/2018 – Dana Selected as Driveline Supplier for All-New Chevrolet Silverado Class 4, 5, and 6 Chassis Cab Trucks; 09/03/2018 – DANA PACT TO COMBINE W/ GKN’S DRIVELINE UNIT; 09/03/2018 – Melrose: GKN-Dana Deal Prejudicial to GKN Shareholders’ Interests

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 55.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc sold 26,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The hedge fund held 21,780 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $477,000, down from 48,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $21.1. About 659,477 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING HAIN PURE PROTEIN; 26/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 10 Days; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c; 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – Hain stock sinks as earnings disappoint and forecast slashed

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.11 EPS, up 22.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.09 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $11.05M for 47.95 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold HAIN shares while 76 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 100.43 million shares or 2.43% less from 102.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Northern Corp reported 775,975 shares. Lumina Fund Limited Company owns 20,000 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Com holds 11,368 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc stated it has 618,585 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Ltd Co has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 36,591 shares. South Dakota Council owns 106,260 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Personal Advisors, a California-based fund reported 224,218 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al holds 0.13% or 799,020 shares. Legal & General Group Public Limited Co stated it has 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Hgk Asset Mngmt owns 9,573 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 220,522 are held by Alberta Corporation. Highlander Mngmt Ltd invested in 4,250 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 5,500 are held by Qs Investors Lc.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $193.06 million activity. On Friday, May 17 the insider Welling Glenn W. bought $47.34 million.