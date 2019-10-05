Pacifica Capital Investments Has Lowered Its Five Below (FIVE) Position by $2.12 Million; As Cray (CRAY) Stock Rose, Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Has Lowered Its Stake

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc sold 17,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The hedge fund held 185,595 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.28 million, down from 203,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Five Below Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $127.09. About 465,971 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O FY SHR VIEW $2.36, REV VIEW $1.51 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Five Below: Vellios Will Stand for Re-Election at Annual Meeting for New 3-Yr Term on the Board; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.36 TO $2.42; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – ANNOUNCES SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR $100MM; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW, REPORTS TOM VELLIOS’ PLANNED TRANSITION TO CHAIRMAN; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees 1Q EPS 31c-EPS 34c; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – VELLIOS WILL STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING FOR A NEW THREE-YEAR TERM ON BOARD; 21/03/2018 – Five Below 4Q EPS $1.21; 22/05/2018 – Five Below’s Above A Reasonable Price; 06/03/2018 – Five Below Appoints Dinesh Lathi to Bd of Directors

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Cray Inc (CRAY) by 53.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 21,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.77% . The institutional investor held 18,990 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $661,000, down from 40,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Cray Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. It closed at $35.01 lastly. It is down 44.63% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAY News: 01/05/2018 – CRAY SEES 2Q REV. $110.0M, EST. $86.1M; 21/05/2018 – Cray to Deliver Mission-Critical Supercomputer to Japan Meteorological Agency; 01/05/2018 – Cray Sees 2Q Rev $110M; 01/05/2018 – Cray 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 01/05/2018 – Cray Backs 2018 Revenue Growth 10% to 15%; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 1.4% Position in Cray; 14/03/2018 – Cray Tapped to Deliver Largest Supercomputer Dedicated to Fusion Science in Japan by National Institutes for Quantum and Radiol; 25/04/2018 – CRAY SAYS ON APRIL 20, CO, WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION EXECUTED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 7, 2016 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Cray Reaffirms Rev Growth Expectations for 2018; 01/05/2018 – CRAY 1Q REV. $79.6M, EST. $50.1M

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 1,949 shares to 34,917 shares, valued at $10.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,352 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Europe (IEUR).

More notable recent Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cray Wins Four 2018 HPCwire Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards – GlobeNewswire” on November 14, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cray Shasta Sparks New AI Research Program at Indiana University – GlobeNewswire” published on June 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cray Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HPE acquires Cray for $1.3B – Seeking Alpha” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cray Awarded Contracts With the U.S. Army Research Laboratory and the Army Engineering and Research Development Center – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold CRAY shares while 46 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 34.86 million shares or 9.65% less from 38.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Co invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Arizona State Retirement System has 0.03% invested in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 0.26% or 16,861 shares. 48,525 were reported by Sit Investment Associates. Polar Asset Management Prtnrs Inc invested 0.07% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd Co reported 107,170 shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 7,091 shares or 0% of the stock. Granite Inv Prtnrs stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). 30,653 were accumulated by American Interest Group. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Numerixs Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Tower Ltd Llc (Trc) reported 211 shares. Ubs Oconnor Lc owns 125,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amer Century Cos stated it has 0.02% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 27,949 shares.

Analysts await Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.57 EPS, down 21.28% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.47 per share. After $-0.75 actual EPS reported by Cray Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold FIVE shares while 128 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.82 million shares or 0.40% more from 52.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Co Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.84% or 692,996 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 8,618 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 65 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.05% stake. Macquarie Group Ltd holds 983,272 shares. 200 are held by Catalyst Advsrs Lc. Stephens Inc Ar has 3,180 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 22,575 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 0.01% or 434,170 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Grp Inc Limited Company owns 2,260 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada stated it has 94,457 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Massmutual Company Fsb Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc has 0.01% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 238 shares. First Mercantile Tru reported 3,062 shares. Symphony Asset Limited holds 3,832 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.