Pacifica Capital Investments Has Lowered Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Holding by $5.67 Million; Stock Rose; Huntsman (HUN) Market Valuation Declined While Point72 Asset Management LP Decreased Stake by $2.90 Million

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 83.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc sold 246,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The hedge fund held 48,570 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, down from 295,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $22.15. About 659,679 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $250M-$360M; 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Expects to Complete Divestiture of Hain Pure Protein During 1H of Fiscal 2019; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C; 08/03/2018 Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 16

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 49.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 131,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The hedge fund held 136,932 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, down from 268,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.47% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $20.2. About 2.61 million shares traded or 5.11% up from the average. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 07/05/2018 – Huntsman at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman: Paying $350M in All-Cash Transaction for Demile; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman Acquires Demilec, A Leading North American Spray Polyurethane Foam Insulation Manufacturer; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – NEW CREDIT FACILITY WILL REPLACE PREVIOUS $650 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRING IN 2021; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN BUYS DEMILEC FOR $350M IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q Rev $2.3B; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN ALSO REPORTS NEW $1.2B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 23/04/2018 – Huntsman Completes the Purchase of Demilec, a Leading North American Spray Polyurethane Foam Insulation Manufacturer; 14/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $57,643 activity.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 255,617 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $65.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprint Corporation (Put) (NYSE:S) by 2.45 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.70M shares, and has risen its stake in International Game Technolog.

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.27 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $22.91M for 25.17 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $212.44 million activity. Another trade for 2.00 million shares valued at $47.34 million was bought by Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P..

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $329.38M and $208.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 11,467 shares to 94,024 shares, valued at $16.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

