Pacifica Capital Investments Has Lifted Position in Alliance Data Systems (ADS) as Stock Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Brighton Jones Has Lifted Position

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 24,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 561,914 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.25M, up from 537,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $137.38. About 30.02M shares traded or 22.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman, John W. Thompson, Joins Lightspeed as Venture Partner; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 09/05/2018 – Cognigo Collaborates with Microsoft AIP to Ensure Critical Data Assets Will Not Fall Into the Wrong Hands; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Dropbox IPO oversubscribed; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster chips; 07/03/2018 – Microsoft Store to Host The BarberTime Media Network’s Launch in Atlanta and DC Areas!; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 32.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc bought 30,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 124,295 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.42 million, up from 94,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $126.75. About 708,404 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA: FB’S POLICY CHANGES WON’T HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Corp expected to post earnings of $4.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems February Delinquency Rate 5.6; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-grow; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Delinquency Rate 5.3; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Statement Regarding Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down Of Data Provider Relationships; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA – FACEBOOK’S RECENTLY ANNOUNCED POLICY CHANGES ABOUT “DATA BROKERS” NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON EPSILON, OR CO

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “East 72 – Alliance Data Systems – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 11, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Excited About Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s (NYSE:ADS) 43% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Holdings Plc reported 38,352 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.05% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Bessemer Group Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). 50,483 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Public Sector Pension Board owns 5,834 shares. Sg Americas Secs has invested 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Pictet Asset Management, United Kingdom-based fund reported 14,629 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability invested 0.02% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.57% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Tokio Marine Asset Management Com Limited holds 0.06% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) or 2,608 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holdings Inc reported 0.02% stake. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Turtle Creek Asset Mngmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 310,332 shares. Frontier Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Stifel Fincl Corp stated it has 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS).

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $857.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 3,736 shares to 104,515 shares, valued at $16.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 8,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,727 shares, and cut its stake in Zillow Group Inc.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Hereâ€™s A Reason To Own Microsoftâ€™s Stock: Its Red-Hot Cloud Computing Business – Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft, Disney make cloud deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft: A Big Tech Darling – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RE, KMX – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GitHub buys Semmle for Actions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connors Investor Ser Inc holds 1.24% or 69,683 shares in its portfolio. Homrich Berg holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 76,194 shares. Parsec Financial holds 391,669 shares. Livingston Gp Asset Management (Operating As Southport Cap Management) holds 23,980 shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. Torch Wealth Ltd, Ohio-based fund reported 18,397 shares. Fiera Capital Corporation has 973,756 shares. Strategic Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 44,489 shares. Capital Advsr Incorporated Ok has 363,783 shares for 2.41% of their portfolio. Atika Llc has 1.49% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 56,500 shares. The New Jersey-based Fcg Advsrs Lc has invested 1.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Charter Co reported 1.6% stake. Karp Capital Mngmt Corporation holds 1.08% or 25,504 shares in its portfolio. Anchor Lc has 1.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 249,043 shares. Locust Wood Capital Advisers reported 4.72% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jfs Wealth Advsr Llc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).