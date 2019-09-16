Pacifica Capital Investments Has Increased Its Stake in Alliance Data Systems (ADS) as Valuation Rose; As Southern Co (SO) Stock Price Rose, Verity Asset Management Has Lowered by $626,065 Its Stake

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 11,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 38,679 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14 million, down from 50,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $59.78. About 816,849 shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 16/04/2018 – Southern Co. Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S RAISES MISSISSIPPI POWER’S SGL TO SGL-2 FROM SGL-4; 20/04/2018 – DJ Southern Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SO); 15/05/2018 – PSC Approves $82 million in Customer Benefits from Federal Tax Reform Law for Atlanta Gas Light Customers; 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Unit 1 of the Joseph M. Farley Nuclear Plant Began Planned Refueling and Maintenance Outage on April 8; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Farley Unit 2 Continues to Generate Electricity While Unit 1 Is Offline and Refueling; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FARLEY 1 REACTOR RISES TO 14% FROM 1%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – SO: NOW SEES NEED TO RAISE $3 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 32.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc bought 30,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 124,295 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.42 million, up from 94,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $134.95. About 146,444 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA: FB’S POLICY CHANGES WON’T HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-grow; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.7 PCT; 03/04/2018 – Andy Frawley Appointed to cogint Board of Directors; 15/04/2018 – Trade idea for $ADS ahead of earnings on Thursday; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Corp expected to post earnings of $4.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.57/SHR; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q REV. $509M, EST. $1.94B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Lc owns 7 shares. Moreover, First Allied Advisory Service has 0.01% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 324,096 shares. Victory Cap Management owns 20,678 shares. The New York-based Quantbot Tech Lp has invested 0.07% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Jane Street Lc has 0.01% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). New York-based Price Michael F has invested 1.46% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Legal General Gru Pcl accumulated 0.02% or 296,452 shares. Lapides Asset Limited Com has 1.25% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Turtle Creek Asset has 310,332 shares. U S Invsts Incorporated holds 6,836 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Mgmt invested 0.03% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Arcadia Inv Corporation Mi reported 150 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Weiss Multi has invested 0.23% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS).

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “JPMorgan mulling sale of $1 billion AARP credit card portfolio – New York Business Journal” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Excited About Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s (NYSE:ADS) 43% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Tech Stocks You Should Avoid Now – Investorplace.com” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) Struggling With Its 7.1% Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Think About AVX Corporation’s (NYSE:AVX) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” on September 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Share Price Is Down 52% So Some Shareholders Are Wishing They Sold – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Investing In Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Note On Medtronic plc’s (NYSE:MDT) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) Share Price Is Down 19% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.