Pacifica Capital Investments Has Increased Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Holding by $2.00 Million; Share Value Rose; As I D Systems (IDSY) Share Price Rose, Bard Associates Upped Position by $1.12 Million

Bard Associates Inc increased its stake in I D Systems Inc (IDSY) by 186.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc bought 223,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 342,910 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 119,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in I D Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.32 million market cap company. It closed at $5.26 lastly. It is down 11.29% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IDSY News: 07/03/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 12/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, & Retail; 29/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 12/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, &; 07/03/2018 Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 18/05/2018 – l.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 21/04/2018 – DJ ID Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDSY); 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Rev $13.4M

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc bought 11,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 94,024 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.45M, up from 82,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $138.48. About 179,439 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An In; 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems February Delinquency Rate 5.6; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Delinquency Rate 5.3%; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – REAFFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA – FACEBOOK’S RECENTLY ANNOUNCED POLICY CHANGES ABOUT “DATA BROKERS” NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON EPSILON, OR CO; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An Industry-leading 13th Time; 08/03/2018 Alliance Data To Participate At The Barclays Emerging Payments Forum

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Pension Ser invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Muhlenkamp & has 68,878 shares for 5.71% of their portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 99,473 shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia holds 8,789 shares. 1,166 were accumulated by Brown Advisory Inc. Ls Invest Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0.03% or 1,733 shares. Farmers Bank & Trust owns 7 shares. Advisory Service Networks reported 0% stake. Hills Bank And Co stated it has 0.32% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Oppenheimer Com Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 2,821 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Company holds 8,309 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nordea Inv Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 19,490 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.34, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold IDSY shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 16.81 million shares or 130.86% more from 7.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt has invested 0.01% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) stated it has 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) for 15,063 shares. Archon Capital Limited Company has invested 1.92% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation accumulated 12,018 shares. State Street stated it has 17,315 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 138,786 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 1,000 shares stake. Punch & Associate Inc has 687,046 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Awm Investment Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 200,000 shares. Hightower Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) for 16,600 shares. Vanguard Inc accumulated 639,590 shares. Bard Associate Inc accumulated 342,910 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $851,738 activity. Brodsky Michael had bought 8,000 shares worth $49,437 on Friday, March 15. WOLFE CHRIS ADAMS also bought $97,835 worth of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) shares. Frumberg Charles also bought $61,201 worth of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) shares. Formant Christopher also bought $14,725 worth of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) on Tuesday, March 19.