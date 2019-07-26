Pacifica Capital Investments Has Decreased Its Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Stake by $5.67 Million as Shares Rose; Adobe (ADBE) Holding Maintained by Winslow Capital Management Llc

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 19.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 300,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.85 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $492.49M, up from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $308.73. About 1.38M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 83.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc sold 246,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 37.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 48,570 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, down from 295,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.26. About 1.29M shares traded or 4.48% up from the average. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 9.63% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Pain From Toys `R’ Us Liquidation Spreads to Hain Celestial; 08/05/2018 – HAIN SEES YR ADJ. EPS $1.11-$1.18, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST; 24/04/2018 – Alba Botanica® Do Good, Do Beautiful Grant Program Announces Winners; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Expects to Complete Divestiture of Hain Pure Protein During 1H of Fiscal 2019; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EBITDA $73.4M, EST. $92.8M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 26/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 10 Days

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.48M shares to 1.92M shares, valued at $243.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 151,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.87 million shares, and cut its stake in Intercontinental Exch (NYSE:ICE).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $17.57 million activity. $6.00 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were sold by Parasnis Abhay. Rencher Bradley sold $7.39 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Thursday, January 31. 3,000 shares valued at $720,480 were sold by Lewnes Ann on Wednesday, January 30.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $212.44 million activity. Welling Glenn W. bought $47.34M worth of stock or 2.00M shares.

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $329.38 million and $208.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 11,467 shares to 94,024 shares, valued at $16.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.27 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $22.91 million for 23.02 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.