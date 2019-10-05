Pacifica Capital Investments Has Boosted Position in Alliance Data Systems (ADS) by $4.24 Million; Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Raised Holding in Apple (AAPL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc bought 1,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 36,352 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.20M, up from 34,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $227.01. About 32.35 million shares traded or 19.00% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – Apple Announces Red Iphone 8 And 8 Plus Models; Phones Begin Shipping Friday — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – APPLE-SAMSUNG PATENT INFRINGEMENT FIGHT STARTED IN 2011; 27/03/2018 – @Apple announces a new iPad that will be offered to schools for $299; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s new iPad should give it a meaningful grip on the education market, despite Google’s popularity, according to firms that coordinate large-scale Apple device deployments; 17/05/2018 – WBTV News: #BREAKING: NC lawmakers propose business incentive changes as Apple considers major investment in Catawba County »; 04/05/2018 – The buy makes Berkshire the third largest Apple shareholder, behind Vanguard and BlackRock; 01/05/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Rumors have even circulated that Apple is looking to buy parts or all of Condé Nast, a move that would further; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Apple has gone green; 04/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon, and other wearable makers are catching on

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 32.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc bought 30,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 124,295 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.42 million, up from 94,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $123.88. About 310,975 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An In; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADS); 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NEITHER EPSILON NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES HAS ANY “MATERIAL RELATIONSHIP” WITH ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 15/05/2018 – VIKING BOOSTED FB, ANTM, ADS, WFC, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For February 2018; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q CORE EPS $4.44, EST. $4.22; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update for April 2018; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-grow

