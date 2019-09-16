Pacifica Capital Investments Has Boosted Its Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Position; Convergence Investment Partners Has Lowered Its Sunstone Hotel Invs New (SHO) Position by $426,049; Shares Declined

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 32.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc bought 30,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 124,295 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.42M, up from 94,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $132.98. About 701,904 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems February Delinquency Rate 5.6; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA: FB’S POLICY CHANGES WON’T HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $22.60, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Statement Regarding Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down Of Data Provider Relationships; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 22/05/2018 – Signet Jewelers Ltd. Shines With Alliance Data’s Conversant And Epsilon, Signs Expansion Agreement For Digital Marketing Platform; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems: Neither Epsilon Nor Its Affiliates Has Any Material Relationship With Any Social Media Platform; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.7 PCT; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q CORE EPS $4.44, EST. $4.22; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Delinquency Rate 5.3

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (SHO) by 70.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 32,773 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.39% . The institutional investor held 13,852 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $190,000, down from 46,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.13 billion market cap company. It closed at $13.92 lastly. It is down 17.49% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.49% the S&P500. Some Historical SHO News: 22/03/2018 – Asetek: Sunstone Capital divests part of Asetek holding; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS INC SHO.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.13 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHO); 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE $1.07 TO $1.16; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors Sees 2Q Net $48M-Net $51M; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors Sees 2Q Adjusted FFO 34c-36c/Share; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 1Q Rev $271.4M; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 1Q EPS 15c; 19/03/2018 SUNSTONE DEVELOPMENT 603612.SS SAYS ITS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 516 PCT Y/Y AT 547.8 MLN YUAN

Analysts await Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SHO’s profit will be $62.96 million for 12.43 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68 million and $413.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 10,103 shares to 12,511 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 5,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,735 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "7 Tech Stocks You Should Avoid Now – Investorplace.com" on September 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 3, 2019 – Benzinga" published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Is Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) Struggling With Its 7.1% Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance" on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "These Fundamentals Make Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance" published on July 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Social Ads Not the Only Risk to HEXO Stock – Nasdaq" with publication date: August 19, 2019.

