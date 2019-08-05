Pacifica Capital Investments Decreased Its Holding in Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) by $5.67 Million; New Generation Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake in Tetra Technologies (TTI) by $727,200

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 83.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc sold 246,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The hedge fund held 48,570 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, down from 295,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $21.85. About 37,652 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – HAIN SEES YR ADJ. EPS $1.11-$1.18, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN); 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Expects to Complete Divestiture of Hain Pure Protein During 1H of Fiscal 2019; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c; 26/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 10 Days; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING HAIN PURE PROTEIN; 08/05/2018 – Hain is currently selling its protein business; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tetra Technologies Inc (TTI) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 363,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.17% . The hedge fund held 2.43M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70 million, up from 2.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tetra Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $177.11 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.41. About 40,442 shares traded. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has declined 63.21% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TTI News: 25/05/2018 – Tetra Pak plans fightback in war on plastic straws; 05/03/2018 Tetra Bio-Pharma Announces Closing of Bought Deal Financing; 03/04/2018 – Tetra Bio-Pharma Names Guy Chamberland as Interim CEO; 04/05/2018 – Tetra BioPharma Signs Second Commercialization Deal with Azevedos Industria Farmaceutica, S.A. for the Lead RX product PPP001; 15/03/2018 – TETRA: FDA CLEARANCE OF IND FOR PHASE 2 TRIAL OF BPN14770; 16/03/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO ADVANCE COMPANY’S PHASE 3 TRIAL FOR PPP001; 08/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies Sees 2018 Rev $945M-$985M; 24/04/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA INC – HAS SIGNED A FIRST BINDING TERM SHEET FOR MARKETING AND DISTRIBUTION OF PPP001 IN ISRAEL WITH KAMADA LTD; 09/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS GETS TETRA RADIO TENDER IN GERMANY; 28/03/2018 – RadioResource: Cobham Wireless Supplies TETRA Gear for Beijing Metro Line

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.27 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $22.82M for 24.83 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $329.38 million and $208.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,355 shares to 6,465 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

