Pacifica Capital Investments Decreased Its Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Stake by $562,590 as Stock Rose; Cadian Capital Management LP Holding in Varonis Sys (VRNS) Lifted by $29.73 Million

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 97.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 487,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The hedge fund held 989,553 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.29M, up from 502,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $61.45. About 27,339 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 7c; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 16/05/2018 – Varonis Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 22c; 26/04/2018 – Media Alert: Varonis Demos Latest Products and Presents Insights on Data-Centric Security at Dell Technologies World 2018

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 55.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc sold 26,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The hedge fund held 21,780 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $477,000, down from 48,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $21.96. About 636,502 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 26/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 10 Days; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $193.06 million activity. 2.00M shares valued at $47.34M were bought by Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. on Friday, May 17.

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.09 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $11.47M for 49.91 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 27 investors sold HAIN shares while 76 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 100.43 million shares or 2.43% less from 102.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shelton Capital Mngmt has invested 0.04% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Schroder Invest Gp holds 0.03% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) or 1.26 million shares. Aperio Limited Liability Corporation invested in 61,056 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Ing Groep Nv has 13,729 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 44 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Advsrs. Next Gp has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). 26,647 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability. Kbc Gru Nv reported 3,132 shares. Eidelman Virant Capital owns 59,400 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 130,967 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Blackrock Inc accumulated 7.94 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Symons Capital has invested 0.1% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) or 144,667 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold VRNS shares while 42 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 24.76 million shares or 1.50% more from 24.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 18,102 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) or 15,331 shares. Fifth Third Bank has 85 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Corporation holds 0.01% or 367,474 shares. Legal General Public Limited Co invested 0.01% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Swiss State Bank has invested 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Artisan Prtn Limited Partnership stated it has 431,511 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 22,609 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co holds 46 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 3,475 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 0.02% stake. Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 84 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 982,572 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).