Pacifica Capital Investments Decreased Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Position as Stock Price Rose; As Home Bancshares (HOMB) Valuation Rose, Cortina Asset Management Has Boosted Its Stake

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) by 10.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 58,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% . The institutional investor held 630,672 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.08M, up from 572,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Home Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $17.47. About 109,065 shares traded. Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB) has declined 15.62% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.62% the S&P500.

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 83.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc sold 246,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The hedge fund held 48,570 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, down from 295,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18.39. About 1.88M shares traded or 63.61% up from the average. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 26/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 10 Days; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DIVESTITURE OF HAIN PURE PROTEIN DURING FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – Alba Botanica® Do Good, Do Beautiful Grant Program Announces Winners; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $250M-$360M; 08/05/2018 – Pain From Toys `R’ Us Liquidation Spreads to Hain Celestial

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold HOMB shares while 70 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 106.12 million shares or 3.28% less from 109.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of America De stated it has 844,475 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 14,670 shares or 0% of the stock. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) for 232,693 shares. Alphaone Invest Ltd Liability Co owns 2,344 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Rech Inc reported 108,195 shares. Barr E S has 1.99M shares. 142,839 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Zebra Cap Mngmt owns 15,033 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Regions reported 35,721 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Incorporated Id accumulated 542,716 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 351,826 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dupont Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) for 17,069 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Ltd Com reported 111 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 0.01% invested in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) for 240,310 shares.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 243,623 shares to 262,105 shares, valued at $16.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tactile Systems Technology I by 75,323 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,251 shares, and cut its stake in Glaukos Corp.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $193.06 million activity. The insider Welling Glenn W. bought $49.19 million.

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $329.38 million and $208.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (NYSE:MDC) by 27,898 shares to 390,926 shares, valued at $11.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Holding Inc holds 0.01% or 107,958 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Lc holds 0.02% or 47,616 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement System owns 180,601 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 1.87 million shares. Hightower Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 11,614 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Ameriprise Fin holds 0.01% or 832,631 shares in its portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Permian Invest Prtn Lp accumulated 2.10 million shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.28% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Huntington Natl Bank invested in 0% or 344 shares. Parkside Finance Bancorporation & Tru owns 98 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Paragon Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 90 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership accumulated 866,924 shares. Financial Bank Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 487,342 shares.

