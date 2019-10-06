Pacifica Capital Investments Decreased Five Below (FIVE) Holding by $2.12 Million; Factset Resh Sys (FDS) Market Value Rose While Provident Investment Management Cut Its Stake

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 1,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The institutional investor held 43,991 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.61M, down from 45,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Factset Resh Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $241.04. About 245,765 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 24/04/2018 – Estimated monthly active users: 334.2 million, per a StreetAccount and FactSet estimate; 07/05/2018 – FactSet Research Raises Dividend to $0.64 Vs. $0.56; 07/05/2018 – FactSet Increases Div by 14%; 12/04/2018 – Corporate earnings rose 19.5 percent in the first quarter of 2011, according to FactSet; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research Sees FY Adj EPS $8.35-Adj EPS $8.55; 14/05/2018 – FactSet Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – USD/TRY Falls to 4.0390 After Central Bank Decision, From 4.0817 Beforehand – Factset; 08/05/2018 – FactSet Announces Planned Departure of Its Chief Fincl Officer; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research 2Q EPS $1.33; 17/04/2018 – EUR/GBP Rises to 0.8642 After UK Data, From 0.8630 Beforehand – Factset

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc sold 17,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The hedge fund held 185,595 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.28M, down from 203,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Five Below Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $127.09. About 465,971 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW SEES 1Q EPS 31C TO 34C, EST. 21C; 30/04/2018 – Five Below Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Five Below: Vellios Will Stand for Re-Election at Annual Meeting for New 3-Yr Term on the Board; 16/04/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 12th Straight Gain; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Comparable Sales Up 1% to 2%; 14/03/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 11th Straight Gain; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW 4Q EPS $1.21, EST. $1.17; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Sales $1.495B-$1.51B; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Announces First Ever Shr Repurchase Authorization for $100 Million; 06/03/2018 – Five Below Appoints Dinesh Lathi to Bd of Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold FIVE shares while 128 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.82 million shares or 0.40% more from 52.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has invested 0% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 46,121 shares. Armistice Lc holds 213,000 shares or 1.61% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Ltd holds 0.01% or 2,180 shares. Sei Invs holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 155,515 shares. Franklin has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Columbus Circle Invsts owns 161,146 shares. Moreover, Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership has 0.11% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 9,748 shares. Artemis Investment Mgmt Llp invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Waddell And Reed Financial Inc reported 0.08% stake. The Alabama-based Regions Financial Corporation has invested 0.01% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Dorsey Wright And Associates reported 15,041 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Next Century Growth Ltd Liability reported 7,743 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar accumulated 3,180 shares.

Analysts await Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report earnings on December, 4. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 18.18% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.22 per share. FIVE’s profit will be $10.00M for 176.51 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Five Below, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.00% negative EPS growth.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $674.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 2,558 shares to 51,888 shares, valued at $24.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,879 shares, and has risen its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold FDS shares while 129 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 2.76% more from 35.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Llc holds 0.01% or 260,301 shares. The Australia-based Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd has invested 0% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Shelton Cap Management has 0.04% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Bb&T Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.11% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Geode Cap Management Lc owns 0.04% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 581,611 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 4,229 shares. Dupont Cap owns 0.13% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 19,538 shares. Saybrook Cap Nc accumulated 47,319 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorporation reported 127 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Bancshares accumulated 3,330 shares or 0.05% of the stock. State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 52,617 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 68 shares. Valley National Advisers reported 0% stake. Intrust Bancorp Na invested 0.05% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Hendershot Invests invested 1.32% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

