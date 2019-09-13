Pacifica Capital Investments Cut Its Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Holding as Shares Rose; Realty Income Corp. (O) Holder Albert D Mason Has Trimmed Position

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 55.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc sold 26,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The hedge fund held 21,780 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $477,000, down from 48,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $21.91. About 440,641 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18; 26/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 10 Days; 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Sales $2.434B-$2.503B; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING HAIN PURE PROTEIN; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DIVESTITURE OF HAIN PURE PROTEIN DURING FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp. (O) by 67.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 13,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 6,415 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $442,000, down from 19,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $72.57. About 1.47 million shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. O’s profit will be $264.11 million for 21.86 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold O shares while 159 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 217.33 million shares or 0.81% more from 215.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lodestar Investment Counsel Lc Il reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life Ins has invested 0.06% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Moreover, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 3,308 shares. California-based First Foundation Advisors has invested 0.02% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Corp holds 549 shares. Mutual Of America Management Lc accumulated 0.04% or 41,932 shares. Bp Public Ltd holds 0.08% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) or 30,400 shares. Stifel Corporation invested in 0.05% or 275,296 shares. Westpac holds 31,389 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Perkins Coie Trust has invested 0.01% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Community Savings Bank Of Raymore stated it has 10.07% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Synovus Fin Corporation holds 1,137 shares. Shelton Cap Management holds 0.06% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) or 15,375 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $193.06 million activity. 2.08 million shares were bought by Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P., worth $49.19 million.

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.11 EPS, up 22.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.09 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $11.46 million for 49.80 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.62% negative EPS growth.