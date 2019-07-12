Pacifica Capital Investments Continues to Hold Position in M D C Hldgs (MDC); Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Great Lakes Advisors Has Lifted Position by $3.62 Million

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (MDC) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc bought 27,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 390,926 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36M, up from 363,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in M D C Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $36.48. About 391,171 shares traded. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 13.62% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 17/04/2018 – Richmond American Announces Model Grand Opening Event In Loveland; 04/05/2018 – MDC HOLDINGS INC MDC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $32; 07/05/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings’ Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding And Building Products Conference To Be Webcast Live; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Dollar Value of Net New Orders Up 15% to $863.7M; 13/03/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Jacksonville; 25/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MDC HOLDINGS ‘BB+’ RATING, OUTLOOK STABLE; 13/03/2018 – MDC HOLDINGS INC MDC.N : UBS RAISES TO BUY FROM SELL; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms MDC Holdings ‘BB+’ Rating, Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Home Sale Rev $607.7M; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in MDC Holdings

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 39.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 21,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,809 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.84 million, up from 55,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $171.75. About 2.15 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.94, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MDC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 44.86 million shares or 11.75% less from 50.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 0% or 269,038 shares. Brandes Investment Lp has invested 0.18% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). First Tru Advisors Lp invested in 81,495 shares. Optimum Inv Advsr holds 0.03% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) for 2,740 shares. 18,555 are owned by Campbell And Investment Adviser Lc. Captrust Financial Advsrs accumulated 0% or 702 shares. James Invest Rech stated it has 60,048 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% or 37,391 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% stake. Verity Asset reported 11,322 shares. 130,474 are owned by Legal And General Gp Public Limited Com. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 28,054 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Advisors has invested 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 12,567 shares to 94,548 shares, valued at $18.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Versum Materials Inc by 73,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,262 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 163,945 were accumulated by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. 25,545 were accumulated by Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx. Pinnacle Associate Limited, New York-based fund reported 47,741 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 35,800 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial holds 274,822 shares or 2.08% of its portfolio. Skylands Cap invested in 425,125 shares. Osterweis Cap invested in 0.1% or 9,084 shares. Campbell Com Invest Adviser Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1,207 shares. 200 are owned by Hilton Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 10,010 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Veritas Inv Mgmt Llp owns 4,050 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability owns 0.08% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 5,710 shares. Quantum Cap Mngmt invested in 0.83% or 9,192 shares. Navellier & Assoc, a Nevada-based fund reported 19,710 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest Management invested in 5,823 shares or 0.14% of the stock.