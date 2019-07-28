Pacifica Capital Investments Boosted Stake in Apple (AAPL) as Share Price Rose; Zayo Group Hldgs (Put) (ZAYO) Market Valuation Rose While Summit Securities Group Trimmed by $28.42 Million Its Stake

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 107.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc bought 3,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,465 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, up from 3,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – APPLE LAUNCHES NEW IPAD GEARED TOWARD EDUCATION; 30/05/2018 – CEO Roger Lynch: New family plan allows Pandora to compete with Apple Music, Spotify; 09/03/2018 – Nitro Games Oyj: New version of Medals of War featured by Apple; 24/05/2018 – Apple: Don’t Sleep on the App Store — Barrons.com; 16/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Michigan Apple Producers to Vote on Program Continuation; 29/05/2018 – Apple may be planning to use high-end technology in the screens for all of its new 2019 iPhone models, according to a report from South Korea’s Electronic Times; 08/05/2018 – Forbes: Apple issued a warning that iPhones have hardware problems due to the latest iOS 11 updates, sources say…; 01/05/2018 – COOK: SERVICES IS A ‘HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ FOR APPLE; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 30/05/2018 – HealthXL Launches App to Connect the Industry Leaders that are Transforming Modern Health

Summit Securities Group Llc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Put) (ZAYO) by 95.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, down from 10,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.63. About 1.66M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Management has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). C M Bidwell Assoc Limited holds 0.61% or 21,445 shares. Swiss Bancorp has 859,300 shares. American Int Group Inc Inc holds 5,297 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 250,000 were reported by Kepos L P. Dnb Asset Management As has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 18,215 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 1.21 million shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Comm Ltd reported 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Mycio Wealth Prns Limited Liability Com accumulated 40,168 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 28,559 shares. Levin Cap Strategies Lp owns 493,371 shares or 1.57% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Inc accumulated 40,165 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Clearline LP reported 1.71% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Liability accumulated 992 shares or 0% of the stock. Suntrust Banks stated it has 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34M for 56.05 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7,274 shares to 7,300 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase And Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,466 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Gofen & Glossberg Limited Com Il has invested 2.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Westpac Banking has 730,168 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Maple Capital accumulated 85,640 shares. Moreover, Spinnaker Tru has 1.19% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 62,517 shares. The Ohio-based Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh has invested 3.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jensen Mngmt reported 1.45M shares. Anchor Capital Advsrs Llc reported 126,427 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited owns 173,436 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 218,386 shares or 4.18% of its portfolio. 723,950 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co. Spirit Of America Management holds 21,420 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Edgar Lomax Va owns 131,908 shares or 1.72% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Peddock Advisors Ltd Llc holds 21,908 shares or 2.25% of its portfolio. 5,133 are held by Dsc Advsr Lp.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

