Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Upped Position in Bank Of Commerce Hlds (BOCH) as Stock Price Rose; Trinet Group (TNET) Market Value Rose While Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Decreased Its Stake by $12.03 Million

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Bank Of Commerce Hlds (BOCH) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 71,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.96% . The institutional investor held 445,746 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70M, up from 374,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Bank Of Commerce Hlds for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.32 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.01. About 6,382 shares traded. Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) has declined 14.52% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BOCH News: 21/03/2018 – Bank of Commerce Holdings: David H. Scott to Retire From Board; 30/04/2018 – Chris Rudberg Joins California Bank of Commerce as Vice President and Relationship Manager; 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys Into Bank of Commerce Holdings; 06/05/2018 – DJ People’s Bank of Commerce, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBCO); 21/03/2018 Bank of Commerce Holdings Announces Retirement of Director David H. Scott and First Quarter Cash Dividend of $0.03 per Share; 20/04/2018 – People’s Bank of Commerce Earnings Increase 37%; 20/04/2018 – People’s Bank of Commerce Earnings Increase 37%; 20/04/2018 – Bank of Commerce Hldgs 1Q EPS 20c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bank of Commerce Holdings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOCH)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (TNET) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 203,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% . The institutional investor held 2.04M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.96M, down from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Trinet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $64.42. About 315,373 shares traded or 3.76% up from the average. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 29.61% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TNET News: 29/03/2018 – TRINET NAMES MENDENHALL CHIEF MKTG OFFICER/CHIEF COMMUN OFFICER; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q EPS 75c; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q Rev $861M; 29/03/2018 – – TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer; 07/05/2018 – TRINET NAMES OLIVIER KOHLER SVP & CHIEF OPS OFFICER; 29/03/2018 TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer; 04/04/2018 – TRINET GROUP INC TNET.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q Net $54M; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRINET GROUP INC TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Trinet’s Ba3 Cfr, Revises Outlook To Positive

Since March 8, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $269,082 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $50,750 was made by Gibson Joseph on Monday, August 12. The insider Sundquist James A bought $29,970. INDERKUM DAVID J bought $26,677 worth of stock or 2,591 shares. 1,000 shares valued at $10,030 were bought by Muttera Robert H on Monday, August 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 2.1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 5 investors sold BOCH shares while 13 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 8.34 million shares or 5.45% less from 8.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Associate holds 0% or 132,138 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Inc stated it has 137,116 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northern Tru reported 164,983 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) for 124,273 shares. Lpl Finance Lc holds 18,495 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 5,924 are held by Brandywine Global Invest Mgmt Lc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 3,266 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) for 4,335 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 198,237 shares or 0% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH). Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH). Missouri-based Amer Century Incorporated has invested 0% in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH). Pacific Ridge Partners Lc reported 1.26% in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH).

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62 million and $372.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 147,127 shares to 246,452 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

