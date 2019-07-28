Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Upped Its Patrick Industries (PATK) Stake; Motorcar Parts America (MPAA) Has 1.38 Sentiment

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased Patrick Industries (PATK) stake by 54.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc acquired 10,040 shares as Patrick Industries (PATK)’s stock rose 4.69%. The Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 28,490 shares with $1.29 million value, up from 18,450 last quarter. Patrick Industries now has $1.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.71% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $46.21. About 161,079 shares traded. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 23.25% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.68% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Expects the Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Net Income Per Shr; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q Net $30.1M; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q EPS $1.20; 19/03/2018 Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Collins & Company, Inc; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys 1.3% of Patrick Industries; 18/05/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES INC – INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION INCLUDES AMOUNT REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATION; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Raises Buyback Authorization to $50M Over the Next 24 Mos; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dowco, Inc; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals

Motorcar Parts America Inc (MPAA) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.04, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 54 investment professionals increased or opened new stock positions, while 39 sold and trimmed stock positions in Motorcar Parts America Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 20.96 million shares, up from 20.09 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Motorcar Parts America Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 29 Increased: 43 New Position: 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold PATK shares while 59 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 51.77 million shares or 147.58% more from 20.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Matarin Capital Management Lc has 0.77% invested in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) for 234,553 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Research holds 5,670 shares. Stifel holds 335,348 shares. Kbc Gru Nv stated it has 27,359 shares. First Trust Ltd Partnership reported 0% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Principal Financial Group has invested 0.01% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Ftb Advisors Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) for 639 shares. Art Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Huntington National Bank reported 221 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). The New York-based Sg Americas Securities Llc has invested 0.01% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Kornitzer Ks invested in 0.02% or 19,400 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 1.19 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Company The accumulated 227,726 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Patrick Industries had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) rating on Tuesday, February 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $55 target. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, February 27.

More notable recent Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What You Should Know About Patrick Industries, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PATK) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Patrick Industries (PATK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dismal RV Segment Stymies Patrick – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PATK vs. CBPX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

More notable recent Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Motorcar Parts of America Receives Diagnostic Equipment Order From NASA – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why CalAmp, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Motorcar Parts of America Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Unifi, Inc. (UFI) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

The stock increased 0.88% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.27. About 88,299 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA) has declined 4.70% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.13% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes automotive aftermarket parts. The company has market cap of $343.84 million. The firm offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers and brake power boosters for import and domestic cars, light trucks, heavy duty, agricultural, and industrial applications. It currently has negative earnings. It sells its products to automotive retail chain stores and warehouse distributors; and the professional repair market, as well as various automobile manufacturers for their aftermarket programs and warranty replacement programs in North America.