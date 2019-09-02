Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Upped Its Amtech Systems (ASYS) Stake; Trupanion (TRUP) Shorts Down By 1.59%

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) had a decrease of 1.59% in short interest. TRUP’s SI was 11.96 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.59% from 12.15 million shares previously. With 229,000 avg volume, 52 days are for Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP)’s short sellers to cover TRUP’s short positions. The SI to Trupanion Inc’s float is 43.72%. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $24.09. About 124,368 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 05/04/2018 Trupanion Named Top Pick for Best Pet Insurance; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trupanion Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRUP); 21/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder Position on TPI, Trupanion (Correct); 27/04/2018 – Trupanion Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 08/05/2018 – State Of NJ Common Pension Buys New 1.3% Position in Trupanion; 17/04/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Rev $69.8M; 18/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder AB Exits Position in Trupanion

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased Amtech Systems (ASYS) stake by 18.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc acquired 111,546 shares as Amtech Systems (ASYS)’s stock declined 9.68%. The Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 715,148 shares with $3.81 million value, up from 603,602 last quarter. Amtech Systems now has $70.91 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.07. About 39,851 shares traded. Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) has risen 4.81% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ASYS News: 12/03/2018 SoLayTec ships new ALD order and increases margin for its customer; 10/05/2018 – Amtech Systems 2Q Rev $32.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Amtech Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASYS); 10/05/2018 – Amtech Systems 2Q EPS 19c; 10/05/2018 – AMTECH SYSTEMS INC – GROSS MARGIN FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE IN MID TO UPPER 20 PERCENT RANGE; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Monroe Capital, NL Industries, FCB Financial, A; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 10/05/2018 – Amtech Systems Sees 3Q Rev $34M-$37M; 10/05/2018 – AMTECH SYSTEMS INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL ORDER BACKLOG WAS $63.1 MLN

Trupanion, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance plans for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $855.84 million. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc. changed its name to Trupanion, Inc. in 2013.

More notable recent Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP): Is Breakeven Near? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: TRUP, VICR, CRC – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Adding Insult To Injury: Shorting Pet Insurance – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Trupanion: Downgrading To $1 As Rate Spiral Takes Hold – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mmtec leads financial gainers, Trupanion and Mogo among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 3 investors sold ASYS shares while 12 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 7.90 million shares or 5.04% more from 7.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp stated it has 0% in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS). Bridgeway Capital Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 121,500 shares. Psagot Inv House reported 935 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 0% or 7,600 shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 0% in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS). Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) for 3,526 shares. Moreover, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Lc has 1.02% invested in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) for 715,148 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Mgmt Ltd, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 108,700 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 346,324 shares. Invesco reported 0% of its portfolio in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS). Winslow Evans And Crocker accumulated 330 shares or 0% of the stock. Kokino Lc reported 36.14% stake. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 558 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co owns 130,756 shares. 62,150 are owned by Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Corp.

More notable recent Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Has Amtech Systems (ASYS) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amtech Q3 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Amtech Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amtech Systems’ (ASYS) CEO J.S. Whang on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Scientific Games (SGMS) Q2 Loss Widens Y/Y, Revenues Flat – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.