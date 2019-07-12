Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Trimmed Its Pcm (PCMI) Position by $5.30 Million; Share Value Declined; Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Shareholder Orinda Asset Management Has Upped Holding by $310,200 as Market Value Rose

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $428.88 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34.79. About 137,620 shares traded. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 143.33% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 138.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 16/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Le; 07/03/2018 PCM 4Q Loss/Shr 22c; 11/05/2018 – PCM, Inc. Presenting at B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 24 at 1:30 P.M. Pacific; 07/03/2018 – PCM 4Q Adj EPS 17c; 17/05/2018 – Trovagene Announces Completion of First Dosing Cohort of Patients in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of PCM-075 in Acute Myeloid Leukemia; 17/05/2018 – Trovagene Announces Completion of First Dosing Cohort of Patients in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of PCM-075 in Acute Myeloid Leuke; 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 INCLUDING ITEMS; 21/03/2018 – PCM Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 28; 16/04/2018 – TROVAGENE: PCM-075, FLT3 INHIBITORS COMBO SHOWED 97.3% TGI; 21/03/2018 – PCM, Inc. Announces Participation in Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 14.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 14,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 95,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $23.17. About 1.18M shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 4.60% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 25/05/2018 – SWEDISH SHAREHOLDERS’ ASSN SAY NO TO STARWOOD VICTORIA PARK BID; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q REV. $260.6M; 29/05/2018 – Starwood Seen Needing to Raise Bid for Austrian Landlord Stakes; 27/03/2018 – FONCIÈRE DES RÉGIONS HAS CONFIRMED THAT EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL FOR THE PURPOSE OF ACQUIRING A PORTFOLIO OF FOURTEEN 4- AND 5-STAR HOTELS IN MAJOR CITIES…; 02/04/2018 – Starwood Property Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Apr. 9-11; 11/05/2018 – IWG RECEIVED 2 SEPARATE INDICATIVE PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD CAP; 27/03/2018 – CA lmmo says needs details before weighing any Starwood offer; 18/04/2018 – Starwood Capital Group Closes 11th Opportunistic Real Estate Fund At $7.55B; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q EPS 38c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sequoia Financial Advsr Lc invested 0.02% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Cordasco holds 0.01% or 425 shares in its portfolio. Essex Ser holds 0.08% or 12,000 shares in its portfolio. 12,300 are held by Asset Mngmt. M&T Natl Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 110,691 shares. 713,964 were reported by Davidson Inv. Optimum Investment Advsrs holds 1,200 shares. Kbc Gru Nv invested in 0.04% or 240,533 shares. Davenport & Co Llc stated it has 24,645 shares. Gsa Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Parkside Commercial Bank And holds 0.02% or 2,565 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd has 660,966 shares. Amer Century Companies Incorporated holds 18,553 shares. -based Avenir has invested 0.17% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Qci Asset Mngmt Inc Ny reported 0% stake.

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18M and $43.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 47,594 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $474,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (NYSEMKT:BRG) by 47,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,000 shares, and cut its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ).

