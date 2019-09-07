Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Trimmed Its Holding in Pcm (PCMI) as Valuation Rose; As Danaher (DHR) Valuation Rose, Holder Sandy Spring Bank Cut Its Holding

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $431.35 million market cap company. It closed at $35.01 lastly. It is down 65.46% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 21/03/2018 – PCM, Inc. Announces Participation in Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference; 16/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Le; 16/04/2018 – TROVAGENE: PCM-075, FLT3 INHIBITORS COMBO SHOWED 97.3% TGI; 23/05/2018 – PCM at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 5 PCT; 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose; 25/04/2018 – PCM Sees Revenue Growth in 3Q and 4Q Above 2Q Growt; 19/04/2018 – DJ PCM Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCMI); 11/05/2018 – PCM, Inc. Presenting at B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 24 at 1:30 P.M. Pacific; 25/04/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.10

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank sold 2,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 103,758 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.70M, down from 106,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $144.33. About 1.58 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $820.01M for 31.38 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $348,800 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.34% stake. Stack Fincl Management Inc reported 237,722 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Financial Svcs accumulated 0.12% or 4,155 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Adirondack Tru Co reported 2,635 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 1.76M shares. Vigilant Limited Co holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Fund has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Sigma Investment Counselors Incorporated has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Northstar Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.74% or 51,016 shares in its portfolio. Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Corporation has invested 0% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Boltwood Mngmt invested in 7,997 shares. Guardian Life Insur Communications Of America invested 0.03% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2023 Corp Etf by 18,140 shares to 58,040 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) by 5,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,367 shares, and has risen its stake in Cl A.