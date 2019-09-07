Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Stake in Pcm (PCMI) Trimmed by $5.30 Million as Stock Value Rose; Franklin Resources Upped Stake in Expedia Group (EXPE) as Market Value Rose

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $431.35M market cap company. It closed at $35.01 lastly. It is down 65.46% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 25/04/2018 – PCM 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 25/04/2018 – PCM 1Q EPS 23c; 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose Cytarabine; 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 5 PCT; 07/03/2018 – PCM 4Q Adj EPS 17c; 27/03/2018 – PCM Named Most Valuable National Solutions Provider by ESET; 14/05/2018 – PCM at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 07/03/2018 – PCM: Forecasting 2018 Revenue Growth of Approximately 5% Over 2017; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 24,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 659,676 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.50M, up from 634,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $131.71. About 1.39M shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY REVENUE $2,311 MLN VS $2,008 MLN LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT COULD CUT COMMISSIONS IT PAYS TO THE OTAS, INCLUDING EXPEDIA AND BOOKINGS HOLDINGS, STARTING LATER THIS YEAR – CEO; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Poi; 27/04/2018 – Expedia to Spend More on Social Media Ads Despite Facebook Woes; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 46c; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Group to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $124B, EST. $116.4M; 05/04/2018 – Shep Announces New Addition to 2018 Board of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Expedia CEO on Growth Strategy, HomeAway and Bookings (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 31,281 shares to 682,857 shares, valued at $21.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.