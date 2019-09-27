Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Stake in Pam Transportation Services I (PTSI) Decreased as Shares Rose; Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Has Decreased Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $1.33 Million as Share Price Rose

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 153,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.11 million, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $374.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $117.03. About 9.61M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 06/03/2018 – JPMorgan Quants Develop Model for Socially Responsible Investing; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Virtusa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $95; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM INC CRCM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO LAKE SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL WITH MEDIA; 19/04/2018 – 75% of ultra-rich investors predict the economy will hit recession by 2020, a J.P. Morgan survey found; 11/05/2018 – AirMedia Announces Receipt of Minimum Bid Price Notice From NASDAQ; 14/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – New York Post: JPMorgan reports its most profitable quarter ever

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pam Transportation Services I (PTSI) by 30.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 40,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.86% . The institutional investor held 91,195 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.65M, down from 131,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pam Transportation Services I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $331.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $57.61. About 3,470 shares traded. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) has risen 13.97% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PTSI News: 30/04/2018 – Correct: PAM Transportation 1Q Rev $119.5M; 08/05/2018 – P.A.M. Transportation Sets Tender Offer Range of $39-$43 A Share; 08/05/2018 – P.A.M. TRANSPORTATION SERVICES, BEGINS SELF TENDER OFFER TO BUY; 30/03/2018 – P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Announces Filing of S-3 Shelf Registration Statement; 21/04/2018 – DJ PAM Transportation Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTSI); 30/04/2018 – PAM Transportation 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 30/03/2018 PAM TRANSPORTATION SERVICES FILES $350M SHELF REGISTRATION; 08/05/2018 – PAM TRANSPORTATION SERVICES INC – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON JUNE 7, 2018; 30/04/2018 – PAM Transportation 1Q EPS 22c

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62 million and $390.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 108,361 shares to 416,292 shares, valued at $3.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 47,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 513,951 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital Bancorp.

Analysts await P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, down 12.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.52 per share. PTSI’s profit will be $7.66 million for 10.83 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.19% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.72, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 3 investors sold PTSI shares while 19 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.09 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.