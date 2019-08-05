Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Stake in Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Boosted by $513,315; Fairview Capital Investment Management Raised Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $2.05 Million

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc bought 14,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 342,846 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.93 million, up from 328,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $129.84. About 3.93 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Platinum Equity Offers to Buy LifeScan for About $2.1B; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 09/05/2018 – @JayJints So incredibly kind JJ. Thanks very much; 18/04/2018 – KENTUCKY SUES JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ACCUSES COMPANY OF DEVISING DECEPTIVE OPIOID MARKETING SCHEME; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 17/04/2018 – J&J – U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BLN IN R&D, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Lifetime Brands Inc (LCUT) by 13.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 57,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.06% . The institutional investor held 466,758 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 409,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Lifetime Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.85 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.49% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $7.21. About 8,839 shares traded. Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) has declined 26.72% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.72% the S&P500. Some Historical LCUT News: 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 50c; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q Adj EPS 47c; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Loss/Shr 70c; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES NET SALES $760 MLN TO $772 MLN; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.45 TO $0.61 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lifetime Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LCUT); 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q EPS 8c; 09/03/2018 TAYLOR PARENT, LLC REPORTS 27.2 PCT STAKE IN LIFETIME BRANDS INC AS OF MARCH 2 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES ADJ DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.81 TO $0.96 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of WFCM 2016-C33

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Limited Partnership holds 0.57% or 42,964 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt has 0.35% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 297,497 shares. New Vernon Investment Management Ltd Llc invested 1.09% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Newman Dignan & Sheerar Incorporated has 1.88% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 33,419 shares. Northpointe Capital Llc reported 19,068 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel owns 180,970 shares for 3.42% of their portfolio. Bessemer Group reported 177,226 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 48,310 shares. Williams Jones Lc holds 2.19% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 706,656 shares. Cornerstone Advsr owns 11,109 shares. The California-based Signature Est Investment Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Monetary stated it has 1.17% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mutual Of Omaha Savings Bank Wealth Mgmt invested in 17,747 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Origin Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1.33% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sabal reported 233,619 shares stake.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Is Johnson & Johnson Stock Losing Its Shine? – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Earnings Disappointments – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Johnson & Johnson: Getting Attractive As It Sinks Towards $130 – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Johnson & Johnson Kickstarts Big Pharma Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Formula One Cl C by 372,168 shares to 2.73M shares, valued at $95.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 35,424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,749 shares, and cut its stake in Gaslog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.15 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 1 investors sold LCUT shares while 19 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 9.19 million shares or 3.04% less from 9.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) for 30,133 shares. Brown Advisory reported 161,752 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Rhumbline Advisers reported 16,885 shares. Martin & Tn stated it has 0.32% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) for 849,915 shares. Barclays Pcl reported 3,660 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) for 91,922 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De owns 23,653 shares. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 2,910 shares. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Vanguard reported 554,626 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT).