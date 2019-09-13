Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Stake in Cohu (COHU) Lifted as Share Value Rose; Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Shareholder Pittenger & Anderson Cut Its Position by $646,000

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 96.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23,000, down from 8,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $82.52. About 414,113 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Cohu Inc (COHU) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 39,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 473,207 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.30 million, up from 433,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cohu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $597.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.4. About 27,539 shares traded. Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) has declined 39.24% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.24% the S&P500. Some Historical COHU News: 08/05/2018 – Cohu: Xcerra Deal Expected to Close in 2H18 Subject to Customary Approvals, Including by Shareholders of Both Companies; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cohu Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COHU); 08/05/2018 – Cohu: Jeff Jones Will Continue to Serve as Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 3% Position in Cohu; 08/05/2018 – COHU INC COHU.O – XCERRA SHAREHOLDERS ARE EXPECTED TO OWN APPROXIMATELY 30% OF COMBINED COMPANY UPON CLOSING OF TRANSACTION; 21/03/2018 – RPT-COHU INCREASES FIRST QUARTER GUIDANCE AND ANNOUNCES ACCEPTANCE OF NEW ECLIPSE XTA HANDLER BY LARGE KOREAN CUSTOMER; 08/05/2018 – COHU INC COHU.O – LUIS MÜLLER WILL REMAIN PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND LEAD COMBINED COMPANY; 08/05/2018 – Cohu, Xcerra Boards Have Unanimously Approved Deal; 08/05/2018 – COHU INC COHU.O – JEFF JONES WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – Cohu 1Q EPS 28c

Since May 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $96,610 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold COHU shares while 28 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 36.02 million shares or 0.76% less from 36.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 180,046 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Co reported 0% in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU). Citadel Advsr Ltd Com holds 54,530 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU). 21,051 were accumulated by Bbt Capital Management Limited Liability. Goldman Sachs has 0% invested in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.01% or 200,000 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0% of its portfolio in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU). Wellington Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 3.71M shares. Laurion Capital Mgmt LP reported 0% stake. California State Teachers Retirement has 61,988 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0% or 56,391 shares. Needham Inv Management Ltd Liability accumulated 0.56% or 110,000 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated has 0% invested in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU). Wells Fargo Co Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU).

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 6,368 shares to 137,287 shares, valued at $9.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,498 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 55 investors sold SWKS shares while 173 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 134.95 million shares or 0.10% less from 135.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Gideon Cap Advisors holds 4,238 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt accumulated 0.05% or 112,956 shares. Pillar Pacific Management Ltd holds 17,925 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 60,130 were accumulated by Capital Advisers Limited Liability. Crossvault Capital Management Lc holds 1.29% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) or 34,025 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has 880,434 shares. Chevy Chase Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 145,027 shares. Allstate Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity holds 0.02% or 54,041 shares. Moreover, Insight 2811 has 0.3% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 5,100 shares. Co Fincl Bank invested 0.01% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Cls Invs Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 1,528 shares. Kbc Gp Nv reported 16,237 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Holdings reported 0.07% stake.

