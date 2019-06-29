Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Stake in Asure Software (ASUR) Has Boosted as Stock Price Rose; Vulcan Value Partners Lowered Mckesson (MCK) Holding by $31.95 Million

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Asure Software (ASUR) by 48.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 259,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 796,356 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87M, up from 536,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Asure Software for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.78 million market cap company. The stock increased 8.29% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $8.23. About 1.68M shares traded or 489.60% up from the average. Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) has declined 61.31% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ASUR News: 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE ACQUIRES EVOLUTION HCM CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO FROM WELLS FARGO BUSINESS PAYROLL SERVICES; 09/05/2018 – Asure Software 1Q Loss $1.93M; 09/05/2018 – Asure Software 1Q Rev $19.3M; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC – ON APRIL 1, CO PURCHASED WELLS FARGO BUSINESS PAYROLL SERVICES’ EVOLUTION HCM CLIENT PORTFOLIO; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE BUYS EVOLUTION HCM CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO FROM WELLS; 09/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE, INC.: ASURE SOFTWARE BUYS OCCUPEYE LIMITED;; 09/03/2018 – Asure Software Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 31 Days; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE BUYS AUSTIN HR: EXPANDING HR CONSULTING REACH; 09/05/2018 – Asure Software 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 15/03/2018 – Asure Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 273,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.22M shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $493.79M, down from 4.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $134.39. About 3.19M shares traded or 125.30% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 15/03/2018 – McKesson Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $12.50 TO $12.80; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: U.S., States Subsequently Filed Notices Declining to Intervene in Case; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook and Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $13.00 TO $13.80; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Will Incur Restructuring and Other Charges in Fiscal 2019; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook and Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019; 07/05/2018 – ROBBINS:ROBBINS SAID ADDED TO MCKESSON POSITION IN RECENT WEEKS; 15/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA JUDGE ALLOWS CLAIMS OVER MCKESSON EXECUTIVE PAY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold ASUR shares while 18 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 7.57 million shares or 3.73% less from 7.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Bank & Trust holds 0% or 12,943 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Inc has invested 0% in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). Ancora Limited Liability holds 12,740 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bank Of America De stated it has 10,583 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 18,976 are held by California State Teachers Retirement System. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). American invested 0% of its portfolio in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). Acg Wealth holds 0.02% or 25,075 shares in its portfolio. S Squared Technology Limited Company holds 0.37% in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) or 77,647 shares. Vanguard Gru accumulated 879,181 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 9,712 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0% in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) or 6,112 shares. Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership reported 37,692 shares. Herald Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). Weber Alan W holds 0% or 60,000 shares.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62 million and $372.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 147,127 shares to 246,452 shares, valued at $9.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Advsrs holds 0.05% or 41,648 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Cap Invest Limited Co has 6,880 shares. Mariner Ltd Co invested in 5,163 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.03% or 255,755 shares. First Interstate Bank owns 49,883 shares. Peapack Gladstone reported 0.05% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). 96,095 were accumulated by Pictet Asset Management Limited. Bollard Limited Liability owns 83 shares. Beacon Grp Incorporated owns 8,911 shares. Captrust Fincl invested in 20,458 shares. Kwmg Lc accumulated 49 shares. Wellington Management Gru Limited Liability Partnership has 7.89 million shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 4,995 shares. Franklin Res invested in 0% or 5,578 shares.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $10.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 100,714 shares to 491,908 shares, valued at $47.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crane Co (NYSE:CR) by 282,941 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Cushman Wakefield Plc.

Analysts await McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.11 earnings per share, up 7.24% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.9 per share. MCK’s profit will be $579.63 million for 10.80 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual earnings per share reported by McKesson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

