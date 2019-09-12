Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Raised Cohu (COHU) Holding by $592,380; Market Value Rose; As Turquoise Hill Res LTD (TRQ) Market Valuation Declined, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Upped by $1.79 Million Its Holding

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (TRQ) by 9.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 1.79M shares as the company’s stock declined 59.42% . The hedge fund held 20.41M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.37 million, up from 18.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $930.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.0072 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4718. About 940,380 shares traded. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) has declined 78.82% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TRQ News: 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – CAPEX FOR 2018 ON A CASH-BASIS ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.1 BLN TO $1.2 BLN FOR UNDERGROUND DEVELOPMENT; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – QTRLY SILVER PRODUCTION IN CONCENTRATES 285000 OUNCES VS 273000 OUNCES; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – DISCUSSIONS WITH RIO TINTO HAVE BEEN “CONSTRUCTIVE AND ARE ONGOING”; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – PRODUCTION FROM FIRST DRAW BELL REMAINS PLANNED FOR MID-2020 AND SUSTAINABLE FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2021; 13/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – THERE IS NO INDICATION IN ACA INFORMATION REQUEST TO SUGGEST THAT OYU TOLGOI IS A SUBJECT OF INVESTIGATION; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL BOARD MET W/ RIO TINTO VIA INDEPENDENT MEMBERS; 07/03/2018 Turquoise Hill Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 13/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL-REQUEST RELATES TO INVESTIGATION ABOUT “POSSIBLE ABUSE OF POWER” BY OFFICIALS DURING NEGOTIATION OF 2009 OYU TOLGOI INVESTMENT AGREEMENT; 13/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – RECEIVED INFORMATION REQUEST FROM MONGOLIAN ANTI-CORRUPTION AUTHORITY TO PROVIDE INFORMATION RELATING TO OYU TOLGOI; 29/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources Chief Executive Officer Jeff Tygesen to Retire Effective July 1

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Cohu Inc (COHU) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 39,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 473,207 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.30M, up from 433,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cohu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $585.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.25. About 85,156 shares traded. Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) has declined 39.24% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.24% the S&P500. Some Historical COHU News: 08/05/2018 – Cohu: Complementary Acquisition Expected to Create Diversified Revenue Base and Expand Addressable Market to $5 Billion; 30/05/2018 – Cohu Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Cohu: Luis Müller Will Remain President and Chief Executive Officer and Lead the Combined Company; 08/05/2018 – COHU TO BUY XCERRA; TRANSACTION VALUES XCERRA AT $13.92/SHR; 21/03/2018 Cohu Increases First Quarter Guidance and Announces Acceptance of New Eclipse XTA Handler by Large Korean Customer; 08/05/2018 – COHU TRANSACTION VALUES XCERRA AT $13.92/SHR, $796M IN EQUITY; 08/05/2018 – Chip testing firm Cohu to buy Xcerra for about $796 mln; 08/05/2018 – COHU INC COHU.O – JEFF JONES WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – COHU INC COHU.O – XCERRA SHAREHOLDERS ARE EXPECTED TO OWN APPROXIMATELY 30% OF COMBINED COMPANY UPON CLOSING OF TRANSACTION; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cohu Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COHU)

Since May 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $96,610 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold COHU shares while 28 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 36.02 million shares or 0.76% less from 36.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 56,641 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU). Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) for 55,179 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0% stake. Comml Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 186,918 shares. Legal General Group Public Ltd stated it has 97,601 shares. Barclays Plc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 14,048 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has invested 0% in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU). Paradigm Capital Ny owns 0.23% invested in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) for 161,494 shares. Advisory Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU). D E Shaw & Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 436,566 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Company owns 235,662 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Brandywine Investment Lc accumulated 146,187 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 522,670 shares.

