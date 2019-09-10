Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Position in Pcm (PCMI) Has Lowered by $5.30 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Abbott Labs (ABT) Stock Value Rose, Stephens Trimmed by $399,582 Its Holding

Stephens Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc sold 5,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 165,955 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.27M, down from 171,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $82.51. About 2.38M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVE DEVICES APPARENTLY WERE MADE BY THE SHOOTER; 16/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott Says 10 Dead, 10 Others Wounded in High School Shooting; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Stu; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q EPS 23c; 03/04/2018 – Johnson Controls appoints Nancy Berce as chief information officer; 11/03/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS HEARTMATE 3 STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT AT TWO YEARS; 23/05/2018 – Lupe Valdez Prepares to Face Greg Abbott in Texas: `This Election Is Not Going to Be Bought’; 17/04/2018 – FDA: ABT IMPLANTABLE CARDIAC DEVICES FIRMWARE UPDATE AVAILABLE; 22/05/2018 – FDA: ABBOTT RECALLS HEARTMATE 3 LEFT VENTRICULAR ASSIST SYSTEM

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $431.35M market cap company. It closed at $35.01 lastly. It is down 65.46% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 21/03/2018 – PCM, Inc. Announces Participation in Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference; 21/03/2018 – PCM Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 28; 11/05/2018 – PCM, Inc. Presenting at B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 24 at 1:30 P.M. Pacific; 09/04/2018 – Paradigm Capital Management Exits Position in PCM; 16/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Le; 28/03/2018 – PCM at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 5 PCT; 07/03/2018 – PCM Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.10; 25/04/2018 – PCM Sees Revenue Growth in 3Q and 4Q Above 2Q Growt; 11/05/2018 – PCM, Inc. Presenting at B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 24 at 1:30 P.M. Pacific Time

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62 million and $372.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Northwest by 29,099 shares to 189,362 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dmc Global Inc by 13,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,214 shares, and has risen its stake in Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.47B for 24.56 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Investments accumulated 6,259 shares. Carlson Ltd Partnership holds 0.2% or 143,500 shares in its portfolio. Timber Creek Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 500 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen holds 4.21% or 6.25 million shares. Sky Investment Gru Lc owns 110,063 shares for 3.23% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap invested in 0.52% or 516,873 shares. Alley Ltd Llc stated it has 2.79% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Riverhead Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 50,824 are owned by Heritage Investors Mngmt. 547,015 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings Sa. Hardman Johnston Global Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 49,558 shares. Woodmont Counsel Llc holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 20,726 shares. Cincinnati invested in 2.59% or 1.16 million shares. Natl Bank owns 1,839 shares. Boston Rech Mgmt Inc owns 62,642 shares.

