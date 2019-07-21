Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Position in Pcm (PCMI) Has Decreased as Market Value Declined; Karp Capital Management Has Increased Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $2.10 Million as Market Value Rose

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 284.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 17,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,223 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86M, up from 6,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $136.62. About 48.99 million shares traded or 100.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with lntel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 12/03/2018 – Yealink Delivers Future-Proof Voice Solutions for the Microsoft Teams platform; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster customizable chips; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Wins 2018 Best of Enterprise Connect Award for Microsoft Teams; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 13/03/2018 – Biostage Preclinical Study Results Published in New Report

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $428.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $34.73. About 128,368 shares traded. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 143.33% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 138.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 07/03/2018 – PCM: Forecasting 2018 Revenue Growth of Approximately 5% Over 2017; 11/05/2018 – PCM, Inc. Presenting at B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 24 at 1:30 P.M. Pacific; 16/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML); 07/03/2018 – PCM Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.10; 25/04/2018 – PCM 1Q EPS 23c; 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose Cytarabine; 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 INCLUDING ITEMS; 16/04/2018 – TROVAGENE: PCM-075, FLT3 INHIBITORS COMBO SHOWED 97.3% TGI; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 25/04/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.10

Analysts await PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 3.90% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.77 per share. PCMI’s profit will be $9.86M for 10.85 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by PCM, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 90.48% EPS growth.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62M and $372.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 43,859 shares to 252,684 shares, valued at $6.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 54,059 shares in the quarter, for a total of 726,288 shares, and has risen its stake in Op Bancorp.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

