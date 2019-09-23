Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Position in Pam Transportation Services I (PTSI) Has Decreased by $2.48 Million as Shares Rose; As Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Corvex Management LP Lifted Stake

Corvex Management Lp increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 31.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp bought 4.87 million shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 20.56M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $587.51 million, up from 15.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $28.63. About 2.01 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 06/03/2018 – Global Study Finds Entertainment Plays Key Role In People’s ldentities and Overall Happiness; 06/03/2018 Global Study Finds Entertainment Plays Key Role In People’s Identities and Overall Happiness; 05/04/2018 – New York Post: MGM Resorts may roll the dice and buy Wynn Resorts; 15/03/2018 – The MGM Resorts Foundation Announces the 2018 Women’s Leadership Conference August 27 and 28, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas; 16/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Intl Announces Sale of Grand Victoria Casino for $327.5M; 13/03/2018 – Tracinda Corporation Lowers Stake in MGM Resorts Intl. to 4.8%; 14/05/2018 – U.S. CASINO GAMING COMPANIES RISE AFTER U.S. TOP COURT BACKS NEW JERSEY’S BID TO LEGALIZE SPORTS BETTING; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN BOOSTED WYNN, THO, STZ, MSFT, MGM IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Melissa Powers Native Data Quality for Oracle Users; 15/05/2018 – British bookmakers odds on to unlock U.S sports after legal ruling

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pam Transportation Services I (PTSI) by 30.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 40,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.86% . The institutional investor held 91,195 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.65M, down from 131,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pam Transportation Services I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $331.10M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $57.51. About 3,215 shares traded. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) has risen 13.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PTSI News: 30/03/2018 – P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Announces Filing of S-3 Shelf Registration Statement; 30/03/2018 PAM TRANSPORTATION SERVICES FILES $350M SHELF REGISTRATION; 30/04/2018 – Correct: PAM Transportation 1Q Rev $119.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ PAM Transportation Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTSI); 08/05/2018 – P.A.M. TRANSPORTATION SERVICES, BEGINS SELF TENDER OFFER TO BUY; 30/04/2018 – PAM Transportation 1Q EPS 22c; 08/05/2018 – P.A.M. Transportation Sets Tender Offer Range of $39-$43 A Share; 08/05/2018 – PAM TRANSPORTATION SERVICES INC – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON JUNE 7, 2018; 30/04/2018 – PAM Transportation 1Q Adj EPS 37c

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $151.07 million activity. 800,000 shares were bought by SALEM PAUL J, worth $20.32 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold MGM shares while 132 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 421.58 million shares or 1.44% more from 415.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Enterprise Fincl Service owns 18 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Van Eck Assoc owns 55,097 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Quantitative Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.38% or 342,592 shares. Axa, a France-based fund reported 26,003 shares. Metropolitan Life invested in 0.04% or 79,042 shares. Huntington Natl Bank accumulated 174 shares. United Automobile Association has invested 0.19% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Asset Mgmt One Limited reported 294,059 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. First Personal reported 1,056 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Maverick Capital Limited has invested 1.87% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Qs Investors Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Barr E S And Co accumulated 303,985 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Group Inc owns 0% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 34,293 shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited Co, Washington-based fund reported 874,087 shares. Capital Int Ca invested 0.34% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Corvex Management Lp, which manages about $8.18B and $2.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 331,196 shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $107.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,700 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.72, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 3 investors sold PTSI shares while 19 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 1.48 million shares or 5.31% less from 1.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 166 shares. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 3,087 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 0% in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI). Renaissance Technologies Limited Company holds 0.02% in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) or 395,974 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 2,500 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 3,755 shares. Intll invested 0% of its portfolio in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) for 40 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 0.01% invested in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) for 395,552 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 200 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 10,000 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI). Bancorp Of New York Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) for 28,246 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI). Horrell Cap Management reported 0.93% of its portfolio in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI).

Analysts await P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, down 12.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.52 per share. PTSI’s profit will be $7.66M for 10.81 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.19% negative EPS growth.