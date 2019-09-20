Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Position in Pam Transportation Services I (PTSI) Has Cut as Shares Rose; San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Cut Holding in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by $1.10 Million

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 25.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 23,593 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.24 million, down from 31,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $150.3. About 1.07 million shares traded or 15.31% up from the average. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Vulcan Materials Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMC); 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS – IN COMING MONTHS, VULCAN WILL ENGAGE WITH PARTNERS AND CUSTOMERS TO EVALUATE AND FURTHER DEVELOP VULCAN’S SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EBITDA $167.7M; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Co Announces Pricing Terms and Expiration of Early Participation Period for Private Exchange Offer; 13/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Rev $854.5M; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Aggregate Shipments 40.5M Tons; 11/04/2018 – REG-INVITATION TO RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2018; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pam Transportation Services I (PTSI) by 30.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc analyzed 40,672 shares as the company's stock rose 20.86% . The institutional investor held 91,195 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.65M, down from 131,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pam Transportation Services I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $328.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $57. About 4,646 shares traded or 22.23% up from the average. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) has risen 13.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.97% the S&P500.

Analysts await P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.33 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.52 per share. PTSI’s profit will be $7.66 million for 10.71 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.19% negative EPS growth.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62M and $390.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Natural Gas Services Group Inc (NYSE:NGS) by 73,184 shares to 300,425 shares, valued at $4.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital Bancorp by 35,777 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,329 shares, and has risen its stake in Arc Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.72, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 3 investors sold PTSI shares while 19 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 1.48 million shares or 5.31% less from 1.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI). 2,500 are owned by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 289 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 29,107 shares. Dorsey Wright Associates reported 260 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 232,838 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 40 shares. Sg Americas Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI). Renaissance Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 395,974 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 1,568 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI). Bancorp Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI). The Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Prns has invested 0% in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI). Moreover, Northern Tru has 0% invested in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) for 35,163 shares. Pacific Ridge Prtn Llc owns 91,195 shares.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76 million and $217.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10,977 shares to 22,462 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 6,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 21.43% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $224.89M for 22.10 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.86% EPS growth.