Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Maintains Holding in Bank Of Commerce Hlds (BOCH); As Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (Put) (TEVA) Market Value Declined, Mkp Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $637,500

Mkp Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) (TEVA) by 45.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mkp Capital Management Llc sold 42,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $784,000, down from 92,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mkp Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.86. About 10.22 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 23/05/2018 – Teva hopes to launch migraine drug as soon as September; 27/04/2018 – TEVA PRESENTS NEW LONG-TERM DATA EFFICACY & SAFETY OF COPAXONE; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Teva Pharmaceutical Finance’s Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BB’/’RR4’; 23/05/2018 – Teva and Eli Lilly are in a race to put a second migraine drug on the market, after rival Amgen won FDA approval last week for Aimovig to prevent migraine headaches in adults; 03/05/2018 – TEVA – REGARDING FREMANEZUMAB, CO SEES FDA PRE-APPROVAL INSPECTION TO TAKE PLACE IN COMING MONTHS & TO RECEIVE FDA APPROVAL & LAUNCH BEFORE 2018 END; 28/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Teva Pharmaceuticals – 05/15/2018; 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICES ISSUED FOR JOB CUTS AT TEVA PLANT IN ELIZABETH; 09/04/2018 – Teva Pharm to close plant in Israel after no buyer found; 14/05/2018 – Dulera ( mometasone + formoterol ; Merck & Co) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Bank Of Commerce Hlds (BOCH) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 71,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.96% . The institutional investor held 445,746 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70M, up from 374,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Bank Of Commerce Hlds for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.44. About 10,011 shares traded. Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) has declined 14.52% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BOCH News: 20/04/2018 – People’s Bank of Commerce Earnings Increase 37%; 06/05/2018 – DJ People’s Bank of Commerce, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBCO); 21/03/2018 Bank of Commerce Holdings Announces Retirement of Director David H. Scott and First Quarter Cash Dividend of $0.03 per Share; 30/04/2018 – Chris Rudberg Joins California Bank of Commerce as Vice President and Relationship Manager; 20/04/2018 – Bank of Commerce Hldgs 1Q EPS 20c; 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys Into Bank of Commerce Holdings; 20/04/2018 – People’s Bank of Commerce Earnings Increase 37%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bank of Commerce Holdings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOCH); 21/03/2018 – Bank of Commerce Holdings: David H. Scott to Retire From Board

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 2.1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 5 investors sold BOCH shares while 13 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 8.34 million shares or 5.45% less from 8.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco holds 43,652 shares. Pacific Ridge Cap Ptnrs Ltd Co holds 1.26% or 445,746 shares in its portfolio. 289,321 were reported by Jcsd Capital Limited. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0% in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH). Deutsche Bank Ag reported 30,721 shares stake. 63,664 are owned by Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Legal General Group Public Limited Co invested in 0% or 2,236 shares. Panagora Asset accumulated 137,116 shares. Federated Inc Pa owns 2,435 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH). Wells Fargo Company Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH). Strs Ohio holds 0% or 1,600 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,924 shares. Bailard reported 20,294 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 92,534 are owned by Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership.

More notable recent Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bank of Commerce Holdings and Merchants Holding Company Announce Election Deadline – GlobeNewswire” on January 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bank of Commerce Holdings Announces Effectiveness of Name Change for Subsidiary Bank – GlobeNewswire” published on May 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “UPDATE – Bank of Commerce Holdings Announces First Quarter Cash Dividend of $0.04 per Share – GlobeNewswire” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) were released by: Foxbusiness.com and their article: “Bernie Sanders stomps on the American dream: Billionaire Ernie Boch, Jr. – Fox Business” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of Commerce Holdings Completes Acquisition of Merchants Holding Company and Announces New Director – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $210,732 activity. $3,230 worth of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) shares were bought by SILBERSTEIN KARL L. Gibson Joseph also bought $26,250 worth of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) shares. Sundquist James A had bought 2,500 shares worth $25,875.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62 million and $372.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 147,127 shares to 246,452 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Mkp Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.99B and $112.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc (Put) by 95,300 shares to 97,500 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.