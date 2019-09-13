Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Lowered By $533,806 Its Summit Financial Grp (SMMF) Stake; Ptc (PTC) Shorts Up By 3.76%

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased Summit Financial Grp (SMMF) stake by 11.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 20,531 shares as Summit Financial Grp (SMMF)’s stock rose 2.54%. The Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 156,322 shares with $4.20M value, down from 176,853 last quarter. Summit Financial Grp now has $336.14 million valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $26.87. About 29,281 shares traded or 57.80% up from the average. Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) has risen 5.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SMMF News: 23/03/2018 Steven W. Lieberman Is Recognized, For A Record 16th Consecutive Year, As Summit Financial Resources Inc.’s Investment Leader; 08/05/2018 – Summit to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Financial Institutions Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ Summit Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMMF); 26/04/2018 – SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC SMMF.O – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS INCREASED 18.2 PERCENT TO $0.13 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Summit Financial 1Q EPS 60c

Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) had an increase of 3.76% in short interest. PTC’s SI was 7.59M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.76% from 7.32M shares previously. With 1.08 million avg volume, 7 days are for Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)’s short sellers to cover PTC’s short positions. The SI to Ptc Inc’s float is 7.1%. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $67.15. About 422,146 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 24/04/2018 – BigLever Software and PTC Deliver New Integration Solution for Feature-based Product Line Engineering and Product Lifecycle Management; 08/03/2018 – Staples Solutions Goes Live with PTC’s Retail Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Solution; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees FY Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.41; 12/05/2018 – PTC INDIA FINANCIAL 4Q LOSS 1.1B RUPEES VS 1.1B PROFIT Y/Y; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 643.7 MLN RUPEES VS 787.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 07/05/2018 – PTC Inc. at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA FY DIV/SHR 4 RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – lululemon Upgrades to Latest Version of PTC FlexPLM; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK CEO SEES POST-PTC CAPEX AT 16%-18% OF SALES

PTC Inc. develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.74 billion. It operates through three divisions: IoT Group, Solutions Group, and Professional Services. It currently has negative earnings. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications and augmented reality (AR) experiences; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold PTC Inc. shares while 137 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 65.19 million shares or 3.25% less from 67.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hudock Capital Gru Limited Liability has 40 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 554,270 shares. Essex Investment Mngmt Company Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.28% or 22,418 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Lagoda Invest Mgmt L P has invested 9.93% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Select Equity L P stated it has 2.43M shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Com invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Thb Asset holds 2.67% or 594,221 shares. Cadence Limited Liability Company holds 0.28% or 97,523 shares. Bridges Inv Management accumulated 4,185 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). New Jersey Better Educational Savings invested in 4,000 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Comerica Commercial Bank invested in 61,522 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 2,426 shares. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 30,208 shares.

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is PTC Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PTC) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why PTC Stock Plunged Today – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “BID Group to Leverage PTC ThingWorx to Improve Factory Operations and Digitally Transform the Lumber Processing Industry – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PTC Announces Retirement of Board Member Donald Grierson – Business Wire” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate PTC Inc. (PTC) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering PTC (NASDAQ:PTC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. PTC has $120 highest and $8300 lowest target. $96.14’s average target is 43.17% above currents $67.15 stock price. PTC had 12 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Thursday, July 25 with “Buy”. Wedbush downgraded PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) on Thursday, April 25 to “Neutral” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) rating on Wednesday, April 10. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $111 target. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $8400 target in Thursday, July 25 report. RBC Capital Markets downgraded it to “Sector Perform” rating and $8500 target in Thursday, July 25 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, April 25.

Analysts await Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. SMMF’s profit will be $7.01 million for 12.00 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Summit Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold SMMF shares while 12 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 3.14 million shares or 5.11% more from 2.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intll Group Inc has 0% invested in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) for 7,035 shares. 30,029 were accumulated by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Northern Tru stated it has 125,382 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 3,346 are owned by Meeder Asset Mgmt. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt reported 54,600 shares stake. Strs Ohio invested in 2,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Bank Ag invested in 0% or 13,399 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0% or 203,948 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Com has 0% invested in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 23,473 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancshares Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 16,035 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Financial Incorporated holds 0% or 11,852 shares.

More notable recent Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$23.91, Is It Time To Put Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Summit to Participate in the Raymond James Emerging Bank Symposium – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 9/10/2019 – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Summit Financial Group, Inc. Announces Q3 2019 Dividend of $0.15 Per Share – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) stake by 47,193 shares to 513,951 valued at $4.86M in 2019Q2. It also upped Twin Disc Inc (NASDAQ:TWIN) stake by 45,045 shares and now owns 412,629 shares. Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) was raised too.

Since June 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $102,200 activity. Another trade for 4,088 shares valued at $102,200 was made by Kitzmiller Jason A on Friday, June 21.