Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Lifted Position in Spartan Motors (SPAR) by $939,504 as Stock Price Rose; Monarch Alternative Capital LP Lowered Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holding by $16.08 Million as Share Value Declined

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13 million, down from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.18. About 13.79 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZR); 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties Intends to Acquire Octavius Tower at Caesars Palace and Harrah’s Philadelphia Real Estate Asset; 14/05/2018 – CAESARS TO PROVIDE SPORTS WAGERING TO CONSUMERS ACROSS COUNTRY; 21/05/2018 – TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS CUTS STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT TO 4.2 PCT AS OF MAY 17, 2018 FROM 7.7 PCT STAKE AS OF DEC 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTENDS TO ENTER MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN PROPERTY; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT BOARD OKS BUYBACK OF UP TO $500M SHRS; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment and Meraas Plan to Open Two Caesars Hotels & Beach Club in Dubai; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT,VICI LOI FOR ASSET SALE, LEASE AMENDMENTS

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR) by 29.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 117,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 513,707 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, up from 396,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Spartan Motors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.54% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $10.31. About 117,889 shares traded. Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) has declined 41.60% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SPAR News: 03/05/2018 – SPARTAN MOTORS INC – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.58 – $0.64; 03/05/2018 – Spartan Motors Raises 2018 EPS and Adjusted EPS Guidance; 04/04/2018 – Spartan College Leads Way in Addressing Skills Gap in Aviation Maintenance; 05/03/2018 Spartan Motors To Display Premiere Pumper Innovations On Emergency Response Vehicles At Firehouse World; 12/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Emergency Suspension of Operating Authority of Spartan Installation and Repair LLC; 22/04/2018 – DJ Spartan Motors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPAR); 13/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Spartan Motors, Inc./; 29/05/2018 – Spartan Motors Receives Four-Yr Contract With Government Procurement Agency, National Joint Powers Alliance; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Closes Acquisition of Spartan Energy; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Spartan Energy Corp

More notable recent Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SPAR Group: 100%+ Upside Potential Following New Third-Party Vendor – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Chewy IPO, Lululemon And Tesla On Tap – Seeking Alpha” published on June 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Utilimaster Debuts Customizable Cargo Body For Last-Mile Delivery, 2 Electric Models – Benzinga” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Spartan Motors acquires Strobes-R-Us – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SPAR Group: Poor Fundamentals, Weak Position Dampen Outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 16, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold SPAR shares while 28 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 23.28 million shares or 0.48% less from 23.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Cap L LP Nc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md has invested 0% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Prudential Incorporated holds 14,452 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Indexiq Advisors Ltd reported 158,511 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cortina Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.31% or 563,601 shares. Vanguard Group, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.58M shares. Kirr Marbach Limited Liability In stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Northern invested 0% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). First Manhattan Company holds 0% or 67,005 shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.11% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 19,700 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 14,614 shares. Zuckerman Group Incorporated Lc has invested 2.62% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Us Natl Bank De stated it has 0% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR).

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62M and $372.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 147,127 shares to 246,452 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4.03 million were reported by Dimensional Fund L P. 204,681 are owned by Federated Investors Pa. Westchester Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.23M shares. Parkside Fin National Bank And Tru holds 31 shares. Us Financial Bank De accumulated 609 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Co accumulated 763,143 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Co stated it has 57 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insur reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Wellington Mngmt Group Llp has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Selz Cap Llc invested in 878,200 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Owl Creek Asset LP owns 5.00M shares. Pentwater Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 350,000 shares stake. Cleararc Capital Inc has 14,970 shares.

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62 billion and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09M shares, valued at $871.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CZR, CY, BID and SFLY SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/18/2019: BYND, TPX, ERI, CZR, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 17, 2019 : VEON, TRUE, CZR, FDC, KR, LC, LXP, PFE, AEG, MSFT, QCOM, INTC – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.