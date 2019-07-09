Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Lifted Its Holding in Northrim Bancorp (NRIM) by $539,274; Holder Nbw Capital Has Increased Electronic Arts (EA) Holding

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Northrim Bancorp Inc (NRIM) by 21.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 15,861 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 90,271 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, up from 74,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Northrim Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $35.94. About 5,969 shares traded. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) has declined 3.93% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NRIM News: 25/05/2018 – Northrim BanCorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.24 per Share; 21/04/2018 DJ Northrim BanCorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRIM); 30/04/2018 – Northrim Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c

Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) by 118.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 15,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,974 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, up from 12,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $91.88. About 3.88M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold NRIM shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 4.68 million shares or 1.11% more from 4.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM). Alliancebernstein LP invested in 6,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM). Alphaone Inv Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,077 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 2,660 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street reported 140,236 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher holds 93,522 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Commercial Bank has 0% invested in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) for 58 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc reported 13,540 shares. Northern Trust owns 0% invested in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) for 88,493 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) for 18,176 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 67,218 shares. 43,903 are owned by Martingale Asset Mngmt L P. Pnc Financial Grp holds 0% in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) or 6 shares. Lsv Asset Management owns 152,667 shares.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62 million and $372.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 147,127 shares to 246,452 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $173,958 activity. Another trade for 600 shares valued at $20,299 was made by Nelson Krystal Murphy on Thursday, May 23. Shares for $13,504 were bought by Schutt Aaron Michael. On Monday, February 11 the insider WIGHT DAVID G bought $18,546. $17,600 worth of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) was bought by Hanneman Karl L on Thursday, May 2. $24,857 worth of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) was bought by SWALLING JOHN C. Karp David W had bought 700 shares worth $23,779 on Friday, May 24.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $2.65 million activity. Another trade for 1,250 shares valued at $114,710 was made by Miele Laura on Friday, February 1. $1.01 million worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR. Bruzzo Chris sold $1.23 million worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Monday, February 11.

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00M and $365.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Ultimate Software Group I (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 2,936 shares to 17,275 shares, valued at $5.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S & P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 2,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,368 shares, and cut its stake in Innovative Industrial Properti.

