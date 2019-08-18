Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Lifted Heritage Insurance Hlds (HRTG) Position by $789,740; Torchmark (TMK) Stake Lifted by Channing Capital Management Llc

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Heritage Insurance Hlds Inc (HRTG) by 15.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 56,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 427,846 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25 million, up from 371,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Heritage Insurance Hlds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $431.11 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $14.44. About 55,779 shares traded. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) has declined 21.72% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTG News: 07/03/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $ 108.6 MLN VS $ 102.8 MLN; 07/05/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED 19.1% QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER TO $15.09 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Heritage Insurance 4Q Rev $108.6M; 07/03/2018 – Heritage Insurance 4Q Adj EPS $1.23; 07/03/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED 18.2% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $14.67 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRTG); 07/05/2018 – Heritage Insurance 1Q EPS 55c; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Announces Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Heritage Insurance Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Insurance 1Q Rev $112M

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Torchmark Corp (TMK) by 102.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 6,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 11,983 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $982,000, up from 5,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Torchmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $88.1. About 410,863 shares traded. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 3.57% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 19/04/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Company Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 16/04/2018 – Torchmark Corp expected to post earnings of $1.45 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK SEES FY OPER EPS $5.93 TO $6.07, EST. $6.03; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP – QTRLY NET HEALTH SALES INCREASED OVER YEAR-AGO QUARTER BY 11%; 06/04/2018 Torchmark Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, RECORDED $877 MLN OF TAX BENEFITS IN NET INCOME AS A RESULT OF RECENT TAX REFORM; 19/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $83; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Net $173.6M; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark Sees FY EPS $5.93-EPS $6.07; 19/04/2018 – DJ Torchmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMK)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62M and $372.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 147,127 shares to 246,452 shares, valued at $9.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $2.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Milacron Holdings Corp by 302,182 shares to 2.89 million shares, valued at $32.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptiv Plc by 44,591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,253 shares, and cut its stake in Adt Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold TMK shares while 132 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 80.93 million shares or 0.37% less from 81.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Grp Inc holds 0.02% or 69,691 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 1.14M shares. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Nordea Mngmt Ab accumulated 396,865 shares. 3,407 are owned by Pillar Pacific Cap Management Llc. Gulf National Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 24,141 shares. Hartford Inv Mngmt holds 0.03% or 13,822 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Incorporated, a Alabama-based fund reported 10,957 shares. 9,466 were accumulated by Paloma Prns. Cannell Peter B & Inc accumulated 6,750 shares. Summit Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Cornerstone stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). 42,154 are owned by Klingenstein Fields Co Ltd Company. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 0.07% or 224,284 shares. Lord Abbett And Lc invested in 239,800 shares.

