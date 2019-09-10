Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Increases Holding in Barrett Business Services (BBSI); Alta Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in Mastercard (MA) by $1.75 Million as Stock Value Rose

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 7,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 270,612 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.72M, down from 278,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $8.02 during the last trading session, reaching $283.36. About 4.61M shares traded or 40.84% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Barrett Business Services Inc (BBSI) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 15,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.71% . The institutional investor held 127,142 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.83 million, up from 111,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Barrett Business Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $653.25 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $86.82. About 1,598 shares traded. Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) has declined 3.58% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical BBSI News: 26/04/2018 – Sen. Corker: Corker Statement on Nomination of Barrett Rich to be U.S. Marshal; 03/05/2018 – Barrett Business Services Closes Below 50-Day MA: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Serious Money Claer Barrett shows […]; 19/03/2018 – BARRETT – AMENDMENT INCREASES REVOLVING CREDIT LINE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $25 MLN TO $40 MLN DURING PERIOD FROM MARCH 15, 2018, TO JUNE 15, 2018; 18/04/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Barrett issues statement on MPSC ending net metering; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Alexander: Alexander Statement on Nomination of Barrett Rich to Serve as United States Marshal for the Western District of; 06/04/2018 – ? This week presenter Claer Barrett […]; 13/04/2018 – Rugby-Brilliant Barrett shines as Hurricanes end Chiefs’ winning run; 01/05/2018 – Barrett Business Services Backs FY EPS $4.45; 13/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Barrett’s legislation part of needed state drone regulations

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.98 billion for 35.07 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon also bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, July 31. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 185 shares to 738 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 60,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 472,708 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lord Abbett Company Ltd Liability Corp holds 435,258 shares. Puzo Michael J has 4.48% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 48,792 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt New York invested in 0.25% or 7,400 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 3.34M shares stake. Brown Capital Limited Liability invested in 13,285 shares. Conestoga Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,785 shares. Icon Advisers Inc Communications holds 2.2% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 93,021 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking stated it has 1.15% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Wealthtrust Fairport Lc has 0.01% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Kepos LP reported 25,804 shares. The North Carolina-based Bragg Financial Advsr has invested 0.56% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The Texas-based Doliver Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.43% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hudock Gp Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 220 shares. First Long Island Investors Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.41% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold BBSI shares while 27 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 3.50% more from 5.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Liability Corp owns 0.43% invested in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) for 12,075 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 4,084 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Ptnrs has invested 0% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Bancshares Of America De reported 4,394 shares. Manufacturers Life Co The has 0% invested in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Barclays Plc holds 2,008 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) for 3,164 shares. Legal General Public Limited Company holds 0% or 1,349 shares. Geode Capital Management has 0% invested in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) for 129,326 shares. California Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Tradewinds Mngmt invested in 109 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Liability invested in 173,432 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 20,039 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Boston Partners holds 22,727 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn reported 43,566 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62 million and $372.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 147,127 shares to 246,452 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

