Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Increased Northeast Bancorp (NBN) Position by $1.04 Million; Share Price Rose; Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Market Valuation Rose While Callahan Advisors Has Lifted Holding by $325,624

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 3,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 131,255 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.29 million, up from 128,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $109.68. About 8.16M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS AMERICAN AIR HAS MATCHED MANY FARE HIKES; 04/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 05/04/2018 – Dimon in Annual Letter Says JPM Can Grow Almost Anywhere (Video); 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Adjusted Overhead Ratio 56%; 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 24/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan chief paid 364 times more than his typical worker; 02/04/2018 – Blockchain executive Amber Baldet to leave JPMorgan; 12/04/2018 – JPMorgan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Northeast Bancorp (NBN) by 21.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 51,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% . The institutional investor held 296,444 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.13M, up from 244,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Northeast Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.8. About 13,611 shares traded. Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) has risen 6.30% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.30% the S&P500. Some Historical NBN News: 10/04/2018 Northeast Bancorp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 14% to 22 Days; 25/04/2018 – Northeast Bancorp 3Q EPS 43c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Northeast Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBN); 25/04/2018 – Northeast Bancorp 3Q Net $3.93M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62 million and $372.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 147,127 shares to 246,452 shares, valued at $9.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Australia’s Vocus gets $2.3 bln takeover offer from EQT Infrastructure – Nasdaq” on May 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “NBN Co Launches ARRIS® DOCSIS® 3.1 Network and Broadband Technology Across Australia – PR Newswire” published on August 07, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Northeast Bancorp Announces Corporate Reorganization Nasdaq:NBN – GlobeNewswire” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “NBN to Deploy ADTRAN’s (ADTN) In-Ground G.fast Technology – Zacks.com” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Northeast Bancorp and Northeast Bank Complete Corporate Reorganization – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $217,096 activity. WAYNE RICHARD bought 10,000 shares worth $214,400.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56 million and $537.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 4,944 shares to 84,265 shares, valued at $6.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,840 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “JPMorgan’s Consumer Banking Strength To Drive Strong Q2 Results Despite Investment Banking Headwinds – Forbes” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “4 Ways To Use Your Credit Rewards – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Editor’s Notebook: JPMorgan’s entry could change banking landscape – Triangle Business Journal” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “JP Morgan posts an earnings beat, but forecast on interest income disappoints – CNBC” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why Investors Should Buy JP Morgan Stock Before JPMâ€™s Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.