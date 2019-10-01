Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Holding in Summit Financial Grp (SMMF) Has Cut by $533,806; Entravision Communications C (EVC) Position Maintained by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Summit Financial Grp (SMMF) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 20,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.54% . The institutional investor held 156,322 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.20M, down from 176,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Summit Financial Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $321.69M market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $25.72. About 9,569 shares traded. Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) has risen 5.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SMMF News: 26/04/2018 – Summit Financial 1Q EPS 60c; 23/03/2018 Steven W. Lieberman Is Recognized, For A Record 16th Consecutive Year, As Summit Financial Resources Inc.’s Investment Leader; 08/05/2018 – Summit to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Financial Institutions Conference; 26/04/2018 – SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC SMMF.O – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS INCREASED 18.2 PERCENT TO $0.13 PER SHARE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Summit Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMMF)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Entravision Communications C (EVC) by 27.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 177,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.85% . The institutional investor held 813,200 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54 million, up from 636,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Entravision Communications C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $267.23 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $3.145. About 147,221 shares traded. Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) has declined 26.74% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.74% the S&P500. Some Historical EVC News: 23/04/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCES AFFILIATION PARTNERSHIP FOR ENTRAVISION’S KMCC-TV WITH AZTECA AMERICA; 23/04/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS – STARTING APRIL 23, KMCC-TV WILL AIR ALL CURRENT AZTECA AMERICA PROGRAMMING, SERVICING LAS VEGAS NEVADA; 08/05/2018 – ENTRAVISION 1Q REV. $66.8M; 14/03/2018 – ENTRAVISION 4Q EPS 14C, EST. 1.0C (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – Entravision 1Q Rev $66.8M; 07/03/2018 Entravision Communications Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.05 Per Share; 29/05/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation Announces Exclusive Promotional Events And Content To Support Its 2018 FIFA World Cup Radio Broadcasts; 14/03/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP – QTRLY NET REVENUE $73.5 MLN VS $70.3 MLN; 08/05/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 16/03/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING

Since June 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $302,200 activity. HINKLE GARY L had bought 8,000 shares worth $200,000 on Friday, September 20.

More notable recent Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Summit Financial Group to acquire Cornerstone Financial Services – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Summit to Participate in the Raymond James Emerging Bank Symposium – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Summit Financial Group, Inc. Completes its Acquisition of First Century Bankshares, Inc. and Subsidiary, First Century Bank – GlobeNewswire” published on April 03, 2017 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Summit Financial Group, Inc. Announces Q1 2019 Dividend of $0.14 per Share – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 4 investors sold SMMF shares while 12 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 3.14 million shares or 5.11% more from 2.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pacific Ridge Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp has 1.08% invested in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Ohio-based Meeder Asset has invested 0.01% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). 43,470 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Ltd. Prudential Financial accumulated 11,852 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 13,399 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Barclays Pcl has 0% invested in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 23,473 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 96 shares. State Street holds 0% or 192,779 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru owns 125,382 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communications owns 4,130 shares. Blackrock reported 624,133 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF).

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62 million and $390.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 54,127 shares to 215,950 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 13,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,901 shares, and has risen its stake in Cra Intl Inc (NASDAQ:CRAI).

Analysts await Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. SMMF’s profit will be $7.00M for 11.48 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Summit Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% negative EPS growth.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $355,750 activity.

More notable recent Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Entravision Communications Corp (EVC) CEO Walter Ulloa on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Pulpo Launches New Brand Focused On Three-Core Digital Services: Media, Custom Solutions And Engaging Content – PRNewswire” published on March 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Entravision Communications Corporation Launches Integrated TV and Facebook Live Morning Show in Orlando – Despierta Orlando – PRNewswire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Esteban Lopez Blanco Steps Down as Chief Strategy Officer at Entravision Communications Corporation – PRNewswire” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Headway’s Technology Smadex Distinguished for Exceptional App Marketing Performance – Business Wire” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold EVC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 48.84 million shares or 1.30% less from 49.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Tru Corp invested in 788,130 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd holds 14,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest accumulated 64,100 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management owns 12,700 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The reported 42,578 shares stake. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc reported 3,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 13,456 are held by Legal And General Grp Public Limited Com. Prudential Fincl Incorporated invested 0% in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). 113,319 are owned by Parametric Port Assocs Ltd. 91,635 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Group One Trading LP has 20 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 93,442 shares. Texas-based Bridgeway Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). Citigroup has 0% invested in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC).

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34B and $7.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Media Invt Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) by 100,000 shares to 245,700 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 23,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,375 shares, and cut its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (NYSE:STC).